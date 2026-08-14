UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Tomorrow for 379 Group C Posts, Check Direct Link

Key Points Online applications for 379 Group C posts are open from July 26 to August 15, 2026.

Posts include Accountant, Assistant Accountant, and Office Assistant-III (Accounts).

The tentative offline examination is scheduled for October 12, 2026.

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited the application for 379 Group C posts for UKSSSC Recruitment 2026. The online application process has already started from July 26, 2026 and eligible candidates can apply through the official website till tomorrow August 15, 2026. The recruitment includes Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Accountant/Junior Auditor, Office Assistant-III (Accounts), and Cashier cum Assistant Accountant posts. The official notification was released on July 21, 2026. Candidates who hold a graduation degree in the relevant disciplines are eligible to apply. The offline tentative examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2026. Also Check- UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Previous Year Question Paper UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Link Candidates who meet the required eligibility conditions can submit their applications online through the official UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in. After the registration process gets over the commission will open the application correction window from August 18 to 20, 2026. Applicants can apply for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment through the direct link given below in the table. UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Official Notification 2026 Click Here UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Notification 2026 Highlights The notification for this recruitment is issued under the Advt No 79/UKSSSC/2026. The selection process for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment consists of offline objective type written exam, typing test which is qualifying in nature and at last document verification. Candidates can check the recruitment highlights in the table given below

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission Posts Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Accountant/Junior Auditor, Office Assistant-III (Accounts) and Cashier cum Assistant Accountant Advt No 79/UKSSSC/2026 Total Vacancies 379 Application Mode Online Notification Release Date July 21, 2026 Registration Dates July 26 to August 15, 2026 Correction Window August 18 to 20, 2026 Tentative Exam Date October 12, 2026 Official Website sssc.uk.gov.in UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for these Group C posts must remember that they should meet the relevant eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification. Check the detailed criteria given below

1. Educational Qualification Check the qualifications for the different posts in the table given belo Post Qualification Accountant (BRIDCUL) Must have a degree in B.Com with MBA (Finance), PGDBA (Finance) or M.Com. Assistant Accountant (UPCL / PTCUL / UJVNL / UKTDP / Jal Sansthan / Treasuries / Prosecution / BRIDCUL) Must have a degree in Commerce (B.Com) / BBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Accountancy with computer typing speed and certificate as applicable. Office Assistant-III (Accounts) (PTCUL) Must have done graduation in B.Com with minimum of 1 year computer course diploma with Hindi or English Typing Cashier cum Assistant Accountant (UERC) Must have done graduation in B.Com or equivalent. 2. Age Limit-The minimum age to apply is 18 years (21 years for most posts) while the maximum age is 42 years as of July 1, 2026.

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Notification 2026 Vacancies Distribution The 379 vacancies are distributed across various departments and accounts related posts which is given in the table below. S No Post / Department Name Total Vacancies 1 Accountant (BRIDCUL) 01 2 Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd.) 75 3 Assistant Accountant (Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd.) 05 4 Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd.) 02 5 Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board) 13 6 Assistant Accountant / Junior Auditor (Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan) 05 7 Assistant Accountant (BRIDCUL) 02 8 Assistant Accountant (Directorate of Departmental Accounts, Uttarakhand) 230 9 Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Almora - Treasury) 13 10 Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Nainital - Treasury) 12 11 Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar - Treasury) 05 12 Assistant Accountant (Directorate of Treasury, Pension and Entitlement, Uttarakhand) 03 13 Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Rudraprayag - Treasury) 03 14 Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Champawat - Treasury) 02 15 Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Bageshwar - Treasury) 01 16 Assistant Accountant (Prosecution Department, Uttarakhand) 01 17 Office Assistant-III (Accounts) (Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd.) 05 18 Cashier-cum-Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dehradun) 01 Grand Total 379

Steps to Apply for UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process Visit the official UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The homepage will open scroll down there you will find a section Online Application Form

Click on the link that states “Online application for the post of Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Office Assistant Grade-III (Accounts), Cashier-cum-Assistant Accountant. “

Complete the registration process using email id and mobile number

Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fees.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future references. For more details and official announcements related to the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.