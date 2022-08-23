University to Hire ‘Professor of Practice’, Formal Degree Not Required

University Grant Commission (UGC) has decided to recruit professors on the basis of their experience and expertise in a specific field. Forma Degree is not Mandatory. Read Here.

University to Hire ‘Professor in Practice’, Formal Degree Not Required: University Grant Commission (UGC) has introduced a new scheme named “Professor of Practice” in which universities and institutions will be liable to hire teaching staff without any previous academic qualification and publications. The decision was taken by UGC in its 560th meeting. This scheme will be introduced next month.

The number of Professors of Practice who will be hired in a higher education institution (HEI), at any point in time, should not exceed 10% of the sanctioned posts, as per the commitment.

People from all backgrounds including engineering, media, science, fine arts, literature, entrepreneurship, civil services, social services, armed forces and others can apply as per their experience and expertise, according to the approved draft guidelines of Professors of Practice accessed by PTI.

At least 15 years of experience is required, preferably at a senior level for the ‘Professor of Practice”. Hence, people who are experts in their field are eligible for “Profesor of Practice” without any formal academic qualification. Also, they will not be required to submit any publication and be exempted from other eligibility criteria required for the recruitment for the post of Professor.

“However, they should possess the skills to carry out the duties and responsibilities,” according to the guidelines.

There will be three categories of professors to be hired by the educational institutions namely Professors of Practice funded by industries, Professors of Practice engaged by HEIs from their own resources and Professors of Practice on an honorary basis.

The professor shall be hired on a fixed-term basis for up to one-year. The maximum duration of the engagement should not exceed three years and is extendable by one year in exceptional cases and the total service should not exceed four years under any circumstances.

Interested people may submit their nomination for the role to the Vice Chancellors and Directors with a detailed biodata. Then, the Academic Council and the Executive Council or statutory bodies of the HEI will decide on the engagement.