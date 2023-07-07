UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification Soon for 52600+ Vacancy, Online Form Date, Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Cut Off

UP Police Constable Notification 2023: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the 52600+ Constable vacancies on its official website. Check latest update here.

If you are preparing for Police jobs then you have good news. Yes, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will shortly launch the major recruitment drive in the state. According to media reports, UPPRPB is likely to release the notification for the recruitment of 52600+ posts on its official website. According to reports, the UP Police recruitment notification for recruitment of constable posts can be released on July 15, 2023 on the official website.

UP Police Constable Notification 2023: Overview

Candidates will be able to get all the details regarding the Constable recruitment drive once it is uploaded on the official website. All the essential details including important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, physical efficiency and measurement parameter, physical standard test, age limit, application fee, selection criteria and application process.

UP Police Constable Notification 2023: Selection Process

According to reports, the selection process for these 52600+ Constable posts will consist of written exams, physical efficiency test (PET) and pre-medical test (PMT) followed by a document verification round. Applicants preparing for police/paramilitary jobs should note that the selection process for these posts will be ultimately declared by the UPPRPB and you can check all the details once the notification is released on the official website.

UP Police Constable Notification 2023: Written Exam Pattern

According to reports, the written exam will be the major part of the selection process for the Constable posts which will be held in Hybrid mode. It can be conducted either in offline or online mode. It is expected that the exam will be conducted in objective i.e. multiple choice questions (MCQs) mode which will be held in both English as well as in hindi medium. Questions will be based on the subjects including Mathematics, Reasoning, General Awareness, and language paper (Hindi/English).

Candidates are advised to keep watching the official website of UPPRPB- uppbpb.gov.in for the detailed notification. The detailed notification will provide you with all the details including online application process and other updates.