UP Police Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download Category Wise Marks PDF Here

Key Points UP Constable 2026 results & category-wise cutoff marks released by UPPRPB.

Exam for 32,679 posts held on June 8, 9, 10, 2026; 76,184 candidates qualified.

Category-wise qualifying marks set: Gen 30%, EWS/SC 25%, ST 20% for next stage.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Constable result 2026, along with the UP Constable Cutoff marks 2026. The cutoff has been released category-wise for the candidates who have qualified for the exam. There were lakhs of candidates who appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 and can check their result and cutoff marks on the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in. Based on the cutoff marks which have been scored by the candidates, those candidates who have scored above or have met the cutoff marks will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process. The UP Police Constable exam 2026 was conducted for 32,679 posts from June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. The total number of students who have passed the written exam of the UP Police Constable Cutoff marks 2026 were 76,184.

UP Police Constable Cutoff 2026 Notification PDF Candidates who have participated in the UP Police Constable exam 2026 can now check and download the result and cutoff on the official website. The cutoff has been released in the PDF Check and download the notice PDF below. UP Police Constable Cutoff 2026 Download PDF Here UP Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 The cutoff marks are decided on the basis of several factors. These factors are the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of vacancies, the performance of the candidates in the exam, the total number of shifts and days the exam was conducted in. Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the UP Police Constable Cutoff marks 2026:- Category Cutoff Marks 2026 General or UR 258.03661 General (Women) 255.84346 EWS 247.9334 OBC 251.63020 OBC (Women) 247.93526 SC 239.3407 SC (Women) 236.31995 ST 220.10639 ST (Women) 211.47988

What Factors Affect the UP Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026? As the UPPRPB has released the UP Police Constable Result 2026, along with the cut-off marks 2026. The candidates must understand how the cutoff marks are determined by various factors. Given below are the factors which determine the UP Police Constable Cutoff marks 2026:- The total number of vacancies released by the board plays an important role in determining the UP Police Constable Result 2026. The larger the number of vacancies, the larger the number of candidates participating in the exam. A higher number of vacancies usually has low cutoff marks, and a lower number of vacancies has high cutoff marks.

The difficulty level of the exam and the normalisation process also play an important role. A large-scale exam, it is conducted in multiple shifts and over multiple days. Each paper conducted in different shifts has different difficulty levels, hence the board uses mormalisation process to adjust the raw scores to ensure fairness.

The total number of candidates appearing for the exam also plays an important role. It is also one of the most important factors that decides the cutoff marks for the candidates who qualify for the exam, the next stage of the selection process.

Steps to Download UP Police Constable Cutoff 2026 Candidates can check and download the UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 by following the simple steps given below: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UP Police Constable Cut Off Marks PDF.

The result and category-wise cut-off marks PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Check the qualifying marks and compare them with your score.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Take a printout of the cut-off list if required for further recruitment process. What are the Qualifying Marks Required to Pass the UP Police Constable Exam? The qualifying marks for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 has been set category-wise for the candidates by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board. The qualifying marks for the candiates to qualify for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for each category are as follows:-