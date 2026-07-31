UP Police Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download Category Wise Marks PDF Here
The UP Police Cutoff has been released for the 2026 exam. Candidates can check the category-wise UP Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 here.
Key Points
- UP Constable 2026 results & category-wise cutoff marks released by UPPRPB.
- Exam for 32,679 posts held on June 8, 9, 10, 2026; 76,184 candidates qualified.
- Category-wise qualifying marks set: Gen 30%, EWS/SC 25%, ST 20% for next stage.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Constable result 2026, along with the UP Constable Cutoff marks 2026. The cutoff has been released category-wise for the candidates who have qualified for the exam. There were lakhs of candidates who appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 and can check their result and cutoff marks on the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in. Based on the cutoff marks which have been scored by the candidates, those candidates who have scored above or have met the cutoff marks will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process. The UP Police Constable exam 2026 was conducted for 32,679 posts from June 8, 9 and 10, 2026.
The total number of students who have passed the written exam of the UP Police Constable Cutoff marks 2026 were 76,184.
UP Police Constable Cutoff 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates who have participated in the UP Police Constable exam 2026 can now check and download the result and cutoff on the official website. The cutoff has been released in the PDF Check and download the notice PDF below.
|UP Police Constable Cutoff 2026
|Download PDF Here
UP Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026
The cutoff marks are decided on the basis of several factors. These factors are the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of vacancies, the performance of the candidates in the exam, the total number of shifts and days the exam was conducted in. Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the UP Police Constable Cutoff marks 2026:-
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks 2026
|
General or UR
|
258.03661
|
General (Women)
|
255.84346
|
EWS
|
247.9334
|
OBC
|
251.63020
|
OBC (Women)
|
247.93526
|
SC
|
239.3407
|
SC (Women)
|
236.31995
|
ST
|
220.10639
|
ST (Women)
|
211.47988
What Factors Affect the UP Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026?
As the UPPRPB has released the UP Police Constable Result 2026, along with the cut-off marks 2026. The candidates must understand how the cutoff marks are determined by various factors. Given below are the factors which determine the UP Police Constable Cutoff marks 2026:-
- The total number of vacancies released by the board plays an important role in determining the UP Police Constable Result 2026. The larger the number of vacancies, the larger the number of candidates participating in the exam. A higher number of vacancies usually has low cutoff marks, and a lower number of vacancies has high cutoff marks.
- The difficulty level of the exam and the normalisation process also play an important role. A large-scale exam, it is conducted in multiple shifts and over multiple days. Each paper conducted in different shifts has different difficulty levels, hence the board uses mormalisation process to adjust the raw scores to ensure fairness.
- The total number of candidates appearing for the exam also plays an important role. It is also one of the most important factors that decides the cutoff marks for the candidates who qualify for the exam, the next stage of the selection process.
Steps to Download UP Police Constable Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check and download the UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 by following the simple steps given below:
- Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the UP Police Constable Cut Off Marks PDF.
- The result and category-wise cut-off marks PDF will be displayed on your screen.
- Check the qualifying marks and compare them with your score.
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
- Take a printout of the cut-off list if required for further recruitment process.
What are the Qualifying Marks Required to Pass the UP Police Constable Exam?
The qualifying marks for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 has been set category-wise for the candidates by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board. The qualifying marks for the candiates to qualify for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for each category are as follows:-
|Catgories
|Qualifying Marks
|General or UR
|30%
|EWS
|25%
|SC
|25%
|ST
|20%
Those candidates who have qualifed for the exam will no be called for the next stages of the selection process for the UP Police Constable recruitment 2026. The next stages of the slection process includes the following:-
- Physical Standard Test
- Physical Efficiency Test
- Document Verification
- Medical Exam
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.