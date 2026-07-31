uppbpb.gov.in Result 2026: Download UP Police Constable Result PDF - Direct Link Here

Key Points UP Police Constable Result 2026 declared on July 31 by UPPRPB.

76184 candidates shortlisted for 32679 constable vacancies.

Written exam held June 8-10, 2026; DV & PST are next rounds.

UP Police Constable Result 2026 Released: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Constable result 2026 on July 31. Through this exam, the UPPRPB will fill the 32679 vacancies of constable in the Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, and Jail Warder. For this, the UPPRPB has conducted an offline written exam from June 8 to June 10, 2026. The UPPRPB released the UP Constable 2026 answer key on June 20, 2026, and accepted the objections by June 23. The board has released the UP Constable result after thoroughly examining the objections raised by candidates against the provisional UP Constable answer key. As per the official result notice, 76184 candidates are shortlisted for the Document Verification & Physical Standard Test (PST) round. The UP Police Constable 2026 result has been released online on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their UP Police Constable results using their roll number.

UPPRPB Constable Result Download Link UPPRPB released the UP Police Constable 2026 result. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of UP Police Constable- uppbpb.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the UP Police Constable Result 2026. UP Police Constable Result 2026 Merit List PDF Click here उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती – 2025 की लिखित परीक्षा के परिणाम का प्रकाशन बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर किया गया है। अभ्यर्थी अपना परिणाम बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध लिंक पर जाकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नम्बर एवं जन्मतिथि अंकित कर देख सकते हैं । लिखित… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) July 31, 2026 How to Check UP Police Constable Results? The UP Police Constable 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the UP Police Constable 2026 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage. Step 3: Select the link for UP Police Constable Results. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference. Also Check: UP Police Constable Cutoff 2026 UP Police Constable Result 2026 Sarkari Result The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP constable result and cutoff on July 31, 2026, on its official website. Candidates can check their result from the direct link provided on Jagran Josh. UPPRPB Constable Result 2026: Official Website is down due to high traffic. Due to high traffic, the official website of UPPRPB is down. Candidates are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Check the UP Police Constable Result only from the official website.

UP Police Constable Result 2026 OUT: Problems in Checking Result Many candidates are visiting the official website at the same time after the answer key is released. Because of this, the website may become slow. If the page does not open, try again after some time or do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. What’s Next After UP Police Constable Result 2026? UPPRPB conducted an offline written test on June 8-10 and shortlisted 76184 candidates for the next rounds. Candidates who clear the written exam need to report at the designated police line for the next round of testing, which includes the following tests:

Document Verification (DV)

Physical Standard Test (PST) Documents Required in UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Candidates have to report to the assigned police line with the following document /certificate in original, along with two attested photocopies:- Admit Card

Photograph

Education Certificates

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate

Character Certificate

PAN Card & AADHAAR Card

Other Certificates like NCC Certificate, Sports Certificate Physical Standards for UP Police Constable The Candidates must be physically fit for UP Police. The physical standards that a candidate needs to meet are listed below: Gender Height (In Cms) Chest (In Cms) Male (Gen/OBC/SC) 168 79/84 Male (ST) 160 77/82 Female (Gen/OBC/SC) 152 - Female (ST) 147 - The weight should be proportional to the height. The chest expansion should be at least 05 cm for all male candidates.