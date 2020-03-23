UPPSC Interview DV Date 2020 for RO/ARO and Other Posts Postponed @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Interview DV Date 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the Document Verification/Interview for the posts of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer/Lecturer and other Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the DV/Interview round for these posts can check the short notification available on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the commission has postponed the Document Verification/Interview for the various posts including Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer.

It is noted that the Document Verification for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer was set to conduct from 26 March 2020 to 03 April 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has also postponed the Interview for the posts of Lecture Civil, scheduled on 23-25 March 2020. Interview for the posts of Lecturer Economics which was scheduled on 25 March is also postponed.

Apart from theses, Commission has also postponed the other Interview Schedule on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for these exams can check the notification on the official website.

