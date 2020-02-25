Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: IOCL Trade Apprentice Posts, SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Notification 2020, Official Notification PDF

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates:

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Major Government Jobs opportunity at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). IOCL has is hiring 364 Technical and 136 Non-Technical Trade Apprentice vacancies for its Locations in Western India (Maharshtra & Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli).

In a bid to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2020 for Trade Apprentice Posts, you will have to visit on the official website of IOCL. The Last Date for submission of application is 20 March 2020. The Selection process for IOCL Recruitment 2020 will consist of Objective Type Written test.

Notification Details

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Notification 2020: Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for Selection Posts Phase 8 for 1157 various posts. Candidates interested to apply for the posts like DEO, Clerk, UDC, Sub-Inspector, Junior Computer, Instructor (Stenography) Lab Assistant, Office Attendant (MTS) Technical Operator, Store Keeper etc can check the notification. The last date for submission of application for SSC Selection Post 8 is 20 March 2020.

