NBCC Recruitment 2021 for 70 MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts, Apply @nbccindia.com

NBCC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NBCC (India) Limited has released a short notification for the post of Dy. Project Manager, Management Trainee, Project Manager, Sr. Stenographer and Office Assistant. A total of 70 vacancies are available of which 55 MT Posts, 10 Dy Project Manager Posts, 1 for Sr Steno Posts, 3 for Office Assistant Posts and 1 for Project Manager Posts.
NBCC Online Applications Link will be available from 09 December 2021 on official website - nbccindia.com. The last date of application is 08 January 2022.
Advertisement Number - 17/2021
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 09 December 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 08 January 2022
NBCC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 70
- Dy. Project Manager- 10
- Management Trainee - 55
- Project Manager - 01
- Sr. Stenographer - 01
- Office Assistant - 03
NBCC Salary:
- Dy. Project Manager - Rs. 50000 to Rs. 160000
- Management Trainee - Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000
- Project Manager - Rs. 60000 to Rs. 180000
- Sr. Stenographer - Rs. 24640
- Office Assistant - Rs. 18430
Eligibility Criteria for NBCC MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates can check the educational qualification, once the notification is released
NBCC Age Limit:
- Project Manager: 33 years.
- MT: 29 years.
- Project Manager: 47 years.
- Stenographer: 28 years.
- Office Assistant: 25 years.
How to Apply for NBCC Recruitment 2021 for MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts ?
Candidates can apply online through official website (nbccindia.com) 09 December 2021 to 08 January 2022.