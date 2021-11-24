Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NBCC Recruitment 2021 for 70 MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts, Apply @nbccindia.com

NBCC (India) Limited  is hiring 70 Dy. Project Manager, Management Trainee, Project Manager, Sr. Stenographer and Office Assistant. Check Details Here.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 13:25 IST
NBCC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NBCC (India) Limited has released a short notification for the post of Dy. Project Manager, Management Trainee, Project Manager, Sr. Stenographer and Office Assistant. A total of 70 vacancies are available of which 55 MT Posts, 10 Dy Project Manager Posts, 1 for Sr Steno Posts, 3 for Office Assistant Posts and 1 for Project Manager Posts.

NBCC Online Applications Link will be available from 09 December 2021 on official website - nbccindia.com. The last date of application is 08 January 2022.

 

Advertisement Number - 17/2021

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 09 December 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 08 January 2022

NBCC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 70

  • Dy. Project Manager- 10
  • Management Trainee - 55
  • Project Manager  - 01
  • Sr. Stenographer  - 01
  • Office Assistant - 03

NBCC Salary:

  • Dy. Project Manager - Rs. 50000 to Rs. 160000
  • Management Trainee - Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000
  • Project Manager  - Rs. 60000 to Rs. 180000
  • Sr. Stenographer  - Rs. 24640
  • Office Assistant - Rs. 18430

Eligibility Criteria for NBCC MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates can check the educational qualification, once the notification is released

NBCC Age Limit:

  • Project Manager: 33 years.
  • MT: 29 years.
  • Project Manager: 47 years.
  • Stenographer: 28 years.
  • Office Assistant: 25 years.

How to Apply for NBCC  Recruitment 2021 for MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts ?

Candidates can apply online through official website (nbccindia.com) 09 December 2021 to 08 January 2022.

