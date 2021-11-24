NBCC Recruitment 2021 for 70 MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts, Apply @nbccindia.com

NBCC (India) Limited is hiring 70 Dy. Project Manager, Management Trainee, Project Manager, Sr. Stenographer and Office Assistant. Check Details Here.

NBCC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NBCC (India) Limited has released a short notification for the post of Dy. Project Manager, Management Trainee, Project Manager, Sr. Stenographer and Office Assistant. A total of 70 vacancies are available of which 55 MT Posts, 10 Dy Project Manager Posts, 1 for Sr Steno Posts, 3 for Office Assistant Posts and 1 for Project Manager Posts.

NBCC Online Applications Link will be available from 09 December 2021 on official website - nbccindia.com. The last date of application is 08 January 2022.

Advertisement Number - 17/2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 09 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 08 January 2022

NBCC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 70

Dy. Project Manager- 10

Management Trainee - 55

Project Manager - 01

Sr. Stenographer - 01

Office Assistant - 03

NBCC Salary:

Dy. Project Manager - Rs. 50000 to Rs. 160000

Management Trainee - Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000

Project Manager - Rs. 60000 to Rs. 180000

Sr. Stenographer - Rs. 24640

Office Assistant - Rs. 18430

Eligibility Criteria for NBCC MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates can check the educational qualification, once the notification is released

NBCC Age Limit:

Project Manager: 33 years.

MT: 29 years.

Project Manager: 47 years.

Stenographer: 28 years.

Office Assistant: 25 years.

How to Apply for NBCC Recruitment 2021 for MT, Office Assistant,Steno and Other Posts ?

Candidates can apply online through official website (nbccindia.com) 09 December 2021 to 08 January 2022.