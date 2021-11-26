AFCAT 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online for 300+ Vacancies @afcat.cdac.in From 1 Dec

Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and Other Details.

AFCAT 2022 Recruitment Notification Download: Indian Air Force (IAF) has published the advertisement for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 for recruitment of Commissioned Officer in the employment newspaper dated 27 November to 03 December 2021.

Candidates can apply online for the courses commencing in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches from 01 December to 30 December 2021 on afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus and other details on the basis of previous year.

IAF Website

AFCAT Important Dates

Subject Important Date Starting Date for Online Application 01 December 2021 Starting Date for Online Application 30 December 2021 AFCAT Admit Card Date to be released AFCAT Exam Date 2021 to be released AFCAT 2021 Course Commencement January 2023

AFCAT 2022 Vacancy Details



Entry Type Branch No. of Posts

AFCAT Flying SSC - 77 Ground Duty (Technical) AE(L) : PC - 19, SSC - 76 AE(M) : PC - 07, SSC - 27 Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Admin : PC -10, SSC - 41 Edn : PC - 04, SSC -17 Logistics: PC - 08, SSC -31 NCC

Special

Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE

vacancies for PC and 10%

seats out of AFCAT

vacancies for SSC

AFCAT 2022 Salary:

Flying Officer - Rs. 56100 - 177500 at Pay Level - 10, MSP Rs. 15500 (

AFCAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification & Experience:

Flying Branch:

Atleast 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch:

Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}. - Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. 4 (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security.

Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. 4 (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security. Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} - Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University OR cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Production and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Materials Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches

Administration - Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Education - Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.

Logistics - Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch)

NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17. Minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

Selection Process for AFCAT 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

AFCAT written examination Officers Intelligence Rating Test & Picture Perception and Discussion test, Psychological test Group tests / Interview.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2022

Exam No. of Questions

Marks

Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) 100 300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) 50 150 45 Minutes

AFCAT Syllabus 2022

English - Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases.

General Awareness - History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc.

Numerical Ability - Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams).

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test - Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability.

AFCAT Centres:

Agartala, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad/ Prayagraj, Ambala, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Behrampur (Odisha), Bathinda, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Chhapra, Coimbatore, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kakinada, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Solapur, Sonipat, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

How to Apply for AFCAT 2022 Recruitment ?

Candidates can apply online from 01 December to 30 December 2021 by following steps. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for online registration

Click “CANDIDATE LOGIN’’ on the Home page- leads to AFCAT Sign-in In the next page, applicants to click “NOT YET REGISTERED? REGISTER HERE”. Sign Up: Creation of Log-in ID and applicant will receive a password in his/her registered email id. After successful registration, sign-in with registered email id and system generated password. Reset Password- Log-Out (candidates must remember their login ID and password for future use during the examination process). Fresh Log-in. Selection of Entry: “AFCAT”; “NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH”. Click “INSTRUCTIONS”. Read Instructions carefully. Acknowledgement of having read and understood instructions- Check box to proceed to next stage. Click “APPLICATION FORM FILLING” Click “MAKE PAYMENT”- Online (applicable only for AFCAT) Click “PAYMENT STATUS” to view whether payment is successful. If Registration Number is displayed, it implies that the payment is successful.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 250/- (No Fee for NCC Special entry & Meteorology) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted.