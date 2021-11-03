UPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Programmer, Computer Operator and Manager Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Programmer Grade-2, Computer Operator Grade ‘B’and Manager (System). Candidates possess required qualification can apply online from 03 November to 03 December 2021. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 29 November 2021.

UPPSC Notification Download

UPPSC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application : 03 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee: 29 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 03 December 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Programmer Grade-2 - 1 Post

Computer Operator Grade B in U.P. Public service Commission - 3 Posts

Manager (System) in Industrial development department - 1 Post

Regional Inspector Salary:

Programmer Grade-2 - Rs.9300-34800/- Grade Pay- 4600 Matrix Level-7

Computer Operator Grade B in U.P. Public service Commission - Rs. 5,200-20,200/- Grade Pay- 2800 Matrix Level-5

Manager (System) in Industrial development department - Rs. 15,600/-39,100/- Grade Pay- 5,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Programmer, Computer Operator and Manager Posts Posts

Educational Qualification:

Programmer Grade-2 - Bachelor Degree with Post-Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from recognised Institution. Bachelor Degree with 'A' level certificate (Advance Diploma) from DOE. Complete knowledge in software development in Oracle/ingreess/ cybase, D.B./2etc/and C/C-Foxpro, RDBMS use of equipments in Dos/ Unix windows base active environment. Knowledge of networking environment like Novel and Windows NT etc. Complete knowledge of office automation packages and internet

Computer Operator Grade B in U.P. Public service Commission - Bachelor with diploma in Computer Grade ''B'' Grade pay Science or Bachelor degree with ‘O’ certificate from D.O.E. Knowledge of Data Entry in Hindi and English on various Softwares as M.S. Office/Lotus/Smart suit etc in D base/Unix/windows. Knowledge of Exposure of Networking on Novell and Windows NT. 25 words and 40 words per minute speed of type writing in Hindi and English

Manager (System) in Industrial development department - Degree in Computer Application. Obtained 'B' certificate of National Cadet Corps

Age Limit:

21 years to 40 years as on 01 July 2021

The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 03 November to 03 December 2021.

Application Fee: