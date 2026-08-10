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UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: Exam on September 13, Check Subject-wise Timetable and Download PDF

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 19:47 IST

UPSC has officially released the CDS 2 Exam Date 2026 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who will appear in the UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 can check the complete subject-wise exam timetable in this article.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: Exam on September 13, Check Subject-wise Timetable and Download PDF
UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: Exam on September 13, Check Subject-wise Timetable and Download PDF

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 2 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026 (Sunday) in three shifts. Candidates will appear for the English paper, General Knowledge paper, and Elementary Mathematics paper on the same day. All candidates must follow Indian Standard Time (IST) for the exam. They are also required to carry their CDS 2 admit card 2026 along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Check the subject-wise schedule below.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Name 

UPSC CDS 2 2026

Exam Date 

September 13, 2026

No. of Shifts 

3

Papers 

English, General Knowledge, & Elementary Mathematics

Exam Timing 

9 AM to 6 PM 

Document Required 

Admit Card and Valid Photo ID Proof

Next Stage 

SSB Interview (only for qualified candidates)

Official Website 

upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026 Check Notice 

UPSC has officially released the timetable for Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 2 2026 on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check the Notice Provided below:




UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026

UPSC has announced that the CDS 2 2026 exam will be held on September 13, 2026 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in three shifts on the same day, covering English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics papers. Candidates must follow IST timing as per the official schedule.

UPSC CDS 2 2026 Exam Timetable

According to the schedule released by UPSC, the exam will be conducted in three shifts on September 13, 2026. The English paper will be held from 9 am to 11 am, followed by the General Knowledge paper from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The Elementary Mathematics paper will be conducted in the third shift, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Check the subject-wise UPSC CDS 2 exam timetable 2026 below:

Exam Date 

Subject 

Exam Time 

Subject Code 

September 13, 2026

English 

9 AM to 11 AM 

11

September 13, 2026

General Knowledge

12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

12

September 13, 2026

Elementary Mathematics 

4 PM to 6 PM

13




Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 19:47 IST

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    FAQs

    • What is the exact timing of the English, GK, and Mathematics papers in CDS 2 2026?
      +
      English: 9 am to 11 am; General Knowledge: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm; Elementary Mathematics: 4 pm to 6 pm.
    • Do OTA candidates have to appear for the Elementary Mathematics paper?
      +
      No, candidates applying for the Officers Training Academy (OTA) are required to appear only for the English and General Knowledge papers. They are exempted from the Elementary Mathematics paper.
    • Is the CDS 2 exam conducted in a single day?
      +
      Yes, all three papers of CDS 2 2026 will be conducted on the same day, September 13, 2026, in three shifts.
    • What is the subject-wise timetable for CDS 2 Exam 2026?
      +
      The English paper will be held from 9 am to 11 am, the General Knowledge paper from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the Elementary Mathematics paper from 4 pm to 6 pm.
    • When is the UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 scheduled?
      +
      The UPSC CDS 2 2026 exam will be held on September 13, 2026 (Sunday).

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