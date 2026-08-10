UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: Exam on September 13, Check Subject-wise Timetable and Download PDF

Candidates can find all the information about UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 in the table given below:

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 2 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026 (Sunday) in three shifts. Candidates will appear for the English paper, General Knowledge paper, and Elementary Mathematics paper on the same day. All candidates must follow Indian Standard Time (IST) for the exam. They are also required to carry their CDS 2 admit card 2026 along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Check the subject-wise schedule below.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026 Check Notice

UPSC has officially released the timetable for Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 2 2026 on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check the Notice Provided below:









UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026

UPSC has announced that the CDS 2 2026 exam will be held on September 13, 2026 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in three shifts on the same day, covering English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics papers. Candidates must follow IST timing as per the official schedule.

UPSC CDS 2 2026 Exam Timetable

According to the schedule released by UPSC, the exam will be conducted in three shifts on September 13, 2026. The English paper will be held from 9 am to 11 am, followed by the General Knowledge paper from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The Elementary Mathematics paper will be conducted in the third shift, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Check the subject-wise UPSC CDS 2 exam timetable 2026 below: