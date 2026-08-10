UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: Exam on September 13, Check Subject-wise Timetable and Download PDF
UPSC has officially released the CDS 2 Exam Date 2026 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who will appear in the UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 can check the complete subject-wise exam timetable in this article.
UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 2 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026 (Sunday) in three shifts. Candidates will appear for the English paper, General Knowledge paper, and Elementary Mathematics paper on the same day. All candidates must follow Indian Standard Time (IST) for the exam. They are also required to carry their CDS 2 admit card 2026 along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Check the subject-wise schedule below.
UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSC CDS 2 2026
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Exam Date
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September 13, 2026
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No. of Shifts
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3
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Papers
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English, General Knowledge, & Elementary Mathematics
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Exam Timing
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9 AM to 6 PM
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Document Required
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Admit Card and Valid Photo ID Proof
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Next Stage
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SSB Interview (only for qualified candidates)
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026 Check Notice
UPSC has officially released the timetable for Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 2 2026 on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check the Notice Provided below:
UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2026
UPSC has announced that the CDS 2 2026 exam will be held on September 13, 2026 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in three shifts on the same day, covering English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics papers. Candidates must follow IST timing as per the official schedule.
UPSC CDS 2 2026 Exam Timetable
According to the schedule released by UPSC, the exam will be conducted in three shifts on September 13, 2026. The English paper will be held from 9 am to 11 am, followed by the General Knowledge paper from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The Elementary Mathematics paper will be conducted in the third shift, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Check the subject-wise UPSC CDS 2 exam timetable 2026 below:
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Exam Date
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Subject
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Exam Time
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Subject Code
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September 13, 2026
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English
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9 AM to 11 AM
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11
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September 13, 2026
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General Knowledge
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12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
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12
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September 13, 2026
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Elementary Mathematics
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4 PM to 6 PM
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13
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com