UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: CAT Issues Notice to UPSC Over 8 ‘Defective’ Questions- What It Means for Candidates?

UPSC Prelims 2026: The most reputed organisation, Union Public Service Commission, commonly referred to as UPSC, has come under scrutiny due to a petition challenging the questions that were asked in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims paper. As per the reports, the petitioners have sought the review of around 8 questions in Prelims GS Paper-1 Set-A, the answers of which are objectionable and could result in loss of marks of the candidates. The petition has been filed with the CAT, which is the quasi-judicial body to resolve the issues of the central government related matters.

UPSC Prelims 2026: What’s the Matter?

This year, the UPSC had conducted the Civil Services Preliminary examination on 24 May 2026 and for the first time in UPSC’s history, it had released the provisional answer key on 27 May 2026. The candidates were also given the time to raise objections till 31 May 2026. Candidates have raised objections against the answer key in which around 8 questions were in dispute. As per the reports, the number of questions are 7, 11, 45, 60, 62, 82, 86, and 96. These all questions are from Set-A of GS Paper 1.