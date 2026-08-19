UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: CAT Issues Notice to UPSC Over 8 ‘Defective’ Questions- What It Means for Candidates?
UPSC Prelims 2026: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a notice to the UPSC over a petition challenging some questions asked in the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination 2026. The petition has challenged around 8 questions from the GS Paper 1. Check this article to know the details and what lies ahead.
Key Points
- A petition challenges 8 questions in UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 GS Paper-1 Set-A.
- The preliminary exam was conducted on 24 May 2026, with the answer key released 27 May 2026.
- Candidates raised objections until 31 May 2026, with 16 marks potentially at stake.
UPSC Prelims 2026: The most reputed organisation, Union Public Service Commission, commonly referred to as UPSC, has come under scrutiny due to a petition challenging the questions that were asked in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims paper. As per the reports, the petitioners have sought the review of around 8 questions in Prelims GS Paper-1 Set-A, the answers of which are objectionable and could result in loss of marks of the candidates. The petition has been filed with the CAT, which is the quasi-judicial body to resolve the issues of the central government related matters.
UPSC Prelims 2026: What’s the Matter?
This year, the UPSC had conducted the Civil Services Preliminary examination on 24 May 2026 and for the first time in UPSC’s history, it had released the provisional answer key on 27 May 2026. The candidates were also given the time to raise objections till 31 May 2026. Candidates have raised objections against the answer key in which around 8 questions were in dispute. As per the reports, the number of questions are 7, 11, 45, 60, 62, 82, 86, and 96. These all questions are from Set-A of GS Paper 1.
What does the Petition Contain?
The petition which was filed by a group of aspirants has mentioned the number of questions that are disputed along with the supporting evidence. According to the petition, some of the questions have factual errors, while others do not match the official sources. Many questions when checked for authentic answers from credible sources, have appeared to not contain the actual answer in the available options.
What’s the Impact of these Issues on the Aspirants?
The UPSC is considered to be the most highly competitive examination in the country. The Prelims exam consists of two papers- GS Paper 1 and CSAT (GS Paper 2). Both the papers consist of MCQs. The petition was filed in relation to the questions in GS Paper 1. There are a total of 100 questions in the GS paper and each question carries +2 marks. There is also the provision of 1/3rd negative marking for each incorrect response.
The questions in challenge are a total of 8 which means total 16 marks at stake. This is a huge number if we compare it to the percentage of marks needed to qualify the examination. Every year, the topper scores 50% marks in the examination. This shows the competition and level of the exam. Hence, the loss of 16 marks makes a huge difference in the cut off. This impacts the candidates in the following ways:
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The candidates will not be selected for the next stage of the examination which is the Mains.
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This will hamper their one or two years of preparation.
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The wastage of time, energy, and money.
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Aspirants gets discouraged to appear for the next time.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.