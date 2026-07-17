UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today, Direct Link at upsc.gov.in Here
The last date to apply for the UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 is today, July 17, 2026. The registration started on June 27, 2026. The exam dates for the Drug Inspector exam are expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission for the latest updates related to the post.
The last date to apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector vacancy 2026 is today, July 17, 2026, at the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in. The official notification for the UPSC Drug Inspector was released on June 26, 2026, under the advertisement number 07/2026. UPSC will fill 186 vacancies for the post of Drug Inspector in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The online application process will close today, July 17, 2026, at 6:00 PM. This recruitment and post is best suited for candidates who have their educational background in Pharmacy, Medicines, Pharmaceutical Sciences, or any other related disciplines.
UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates can apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector recruitment 2026 on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission or through the direct link given below:-
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UPSC Drug Inspector 2026
UPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2026 Overview
The UPSC Drug Inspector recruitment drive of 2026 will offer permanent positions, which have been designated as the Group B, Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Given below are the key highlights of the UPSC Drug Inspector 2026:-
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Features
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About
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission
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Post Name
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Drug Inspector
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Total Number of Vacancies
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186 Vacancies
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Registration Date
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June 27, 2026, to July 17, 2026
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Department
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Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
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Organisation
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Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)
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Selection Process
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UPSC Drug Inspector Exam Dates 2026
The notification for the UPSC Drug Inspector posts for 2026 was released on June 26, 2026, and the registration started from June 27, 2026. The registration process will close today, July 17, 2026. The exam date is expected to be released soon by the Commission on the official website of UPSC. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated on the latest information related to the post.
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Events
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Important Dates
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Notification Release Date
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June 26, 2026
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Registration Start Date
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June 27, 2026
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Registration End Date
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July 17, 2026
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Exam Date
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To Be Announced Soon
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Admit Card
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To Be Announced Soon
How To Apply Online For the UPSC Drug Inspector Post?
As today is the last day to apply online and only a few hours are left, candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector posts:-
- Go to the official website of the Commission, i.e., upsc.gov.in
- On the right side of the homepage, click on the apply online tab.
- Once directed to the apply online page of the commission, click the notification on the 4th box, which is named Apply for recruitment post.
- Enter the required information, upload the important documents and click on submit.
- Download the application for future reference.
Those candidates who are selected for the post of the Drug Inspector will be given a salary which typically ranges between Rs. 47,600 and Rs. 1,51,100 per month. The salary range will depend on the senior post or grade pay. Other benefits that the candidate will receive will be government accommodation, medical facilities, pension and retirement benfits and opportunities for promotion and training.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.