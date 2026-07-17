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UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today, Direct Link at upsc.gov.in Here

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 14:25 IST

The last date to apply for the UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 is today, July 17, 2026. The registration started on June 27, 2026. The exam dates for the Drug Inspector exam are expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission for the latest updates related to the post.

UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today, Direct Link at upsc.gov.in Here
UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today, Direct Link at upsc.gov.in Here

The last date to apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector vacancy 2026 is today, July 17, 2026, at the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in. The official notification for the UPSC Drug Inspector was released on June 26, 2026, under the advertisement number 07/2026. UPSC will fill 186 vacancies for the post of Drug Inspector in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The online application process will close today, July 17, 2026, at 6:00 PM. This recruitment and post is best suited for candidates who have their educational background in Pharmacy, Medicines, Pharmaceutical Sciences, or any other related disciplines.

UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Link

Candidates can apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector recruitment 2026 on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission or through the direct link given below:-

UPSC Drug Inspector 2026

Direct Link 

UPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2026 Overview

The UPSC Drug Inspector recruitment drive of 2026 will offer permanent positions, which have been designated as the Group B, Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Given below are the key highlights of the UPSC Drug Inspector 2026:-

Features 

About

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission

Post Name

Drug Inspector

Total Number of Vacancies

186 Vacancies

Registration Date 

June 27, 2026, to July 17, 2026

Department

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Organisation

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

Selection Process
  • Recruitment Test or Combined Recruitment Test
  • Interview

UPSC Drug Inspector Exam Dates 2026

The notification for the UPSC Drug Inspector posts for 2026 was released on June 26, 2026, and the registration started from June 27, 2026. The registration process will close today, July 17, 2026. The exam date is expected to be released soon by the Commission on the official website of UPSC. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated on the latest information related to the post.

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

June 26, 2026

Registration Start Date

June 27, 2026

Registration End Date

July 17, 2026

Exam Date

To Be Announced Soon

Admit Card

To Be Announced Soon

How To Apply Online For the UPSC Drug Inspector Post?

As today is the last day to apply online and only a few hours are left, candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector posts:-

  • Go to the official website of the Commission, i.e., upsc.gov.in
  • On the right side of the homepage, click on the apply online tab.
  • Once directed to the apply online page of the commission, click the notification on the 4th box, which is named Apply for recruitment post.
  • Enter the required information, upload the important documents and click on submit.
  • Download the application for future reference.

Those candidates who are selected for the post of the Drug Inspector will be given a salary which typically ranges between Rs. 47,600 and Rs. 1,51,100 per month. The salary range will depend on the senior post or grade pay. Other benefits that the candidate will receive will be government accommodation, medical facilities, pension and retirement benfits and opportunities for promotion and training.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 14:25 IST

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