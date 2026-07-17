UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today, Direct Link at upsc.gov.in Here

The last date to apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector vacancy 2026 is today, July 17, 2026, at the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in. The official notification for the UPSC Drug Inspector was released on June 26, 2026, under the advertisement number 07/2026. UPSC will fill 186 vacancies for the post of Drug Inspector in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The online application process will close today, July 17, 2026, at 6:00 PM. This recruitment and post is best suited for candidates who have their educational background in Pharmacy, Medicines, Pharmaceutical Sciences, or any other related disciplines. UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Apply Online Link Candidates can apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector recruitment 2026 on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission or through the direct link given below:-

UPSC Drug Inspector 2026 Direct Link UPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2026 Overview The UPSC Drug Inspector recruitment drive of 2026 will offer permanent positions, which have been designated as the Group B, Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Given below are the key highlights of the UPSC Drug Inspector 2026:- Features About Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Post Name Drug Inspector Total Number of Vacancies 186 Vacancies Registration Date June 27, 2026, to July 17, 2026 Department Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Organisation Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) Selection Process Recruitment Test or Combined Recruitment Test

Interview UPSC Drug Inspector Exam Dates 2026 The notification for the UPSC Drug Inspector posts for 2026 was released on June 26, 2026, and the registration started from June 27, 2026. The registration process will close today, July 17, 2026. The exam date is expected to be released soon by the Commission on the official website of UPSC. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated on the latest information related to the post.

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date June 26, 2026 Registration Start Date June 27, 2026 Registration End Date July 17, 2026 Exam Date To Be Announced Soon Admit Card To Be Announced Soon How To Apply Online For the UPSC Drug Inspector Post? As today is the last day to apply online and only a few hours are left, candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for the UPSC Drug Inspector posts:- Go to the official website of the Commission, i.e., upsc.gov.in

On the right side of the homepage, click on the apply online tab.

Once directed to the apply online page of the commission, click the notification on the 4th box, which is named Apply for recruitment post.

Enter the required information, upload the important documents and click on submit.

Download the application for future reference.