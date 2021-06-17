UPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2021 Exam Date Announced @upsc.gov.in, Check ESE Prelims Time Table PDF Here

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2021: Union Public Service Commission has recently released the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 timetable on the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. The candidates who applied and enrolled for UPSC ESE 2021 Exam this year can download the timetable through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to the timetable, the exam will be held on 18 July, Sunday in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). The morning session will be 2 hours for General Studies and Aptitude Paper, which will be 200 Marks while the afternoon session exam will be 3 hours for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom Engineering, which will be 300 Marks.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021

The commission will release the admit card in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The link to the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 Admit Card will be provided in this article, once uploaded to the official website.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on three stages exam process including Prelims, Mains and Personality Test. The candidates who will qualify in the first stage prelims exam will be called for the further recruitment process.