UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT at upsc.gov.in: Download CSE Hall Ticket PDF

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CSE Mains Admit Card on August 14 on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains admit card will be released for the exam scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to 30, 2026. All the candidates who are going to appear in the CSE Mains exam can check and download their UPSC CSE admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To download the UPSC CSE admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026

The UPSC has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 on August 14. The candidates can check and download their hall ticket PDF online from the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card PDF.