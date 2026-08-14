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UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT at upsc.gov.in: Download CSE Hall Ticket PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 18:04 IST

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2026: UPSC has released the UPSC CSE Mains 2026 admit cards on its official website- upsc.gov.in. The offline exam will be conducted from August 21 to 30, 2026. Check this article to get the direct link and latest updates on the UPSC CSE admit card 2026.

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2026
UPSC CSE Admit Card 2026

Key Points

  • UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Admit Card released on August 14.
  • The CSE Mains 2026 exam is scheduled from August 21 to August 30, 2026.
  • Download admit card from upsc.gov.in using registration number and password.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CSE Mains Admit Card on August 14 on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains admit card will be released for the exam scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to 30, 2026. All the candidates who are going to appear in the CSE Mains exam can check and download their UPSC CSE admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To download the UPSC CSE admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026

The UPSC has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 on August 14. The candidates can check and download their hall ticket PDF online from the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card PDF.

UPSC Mains Admit Card Download Link

Click here

Steps to Download UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card PDF

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the Union Public Service Commission UPSC CSE Admit Card 2026:

  • Visit the official UPSC website – UPSC Official Website

  • Click on the “UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card” download link available on the homepage.

  • Enter your registration number/login details and security code.

  • Click on the “Submit” button.

  • The Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

  • Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future use.

Details Mentioned on UPSC CSE Hall Ticket 2026

The UPSC CSE admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidate

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date 2026

The UPSC CSE Mains Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to 30, 2026, in two shifts. Candidates should focus on revision and practice during the final days before the exam. Check the complete exam schedule and shift timings below:

Date

Day

Forenoon Session 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon (2)

Afternoon Session 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. (3)

August 21, 2026

Friday

Paper-I Essay

No Paper

August 22, 2026

Saturday

Paper-II General Studies-I

Paper-III General Studies-II

August 23, 2026

Sunday

Paper-IV General Studies-III

Paper-V General Studies-IV

August 29, 2026

Saturday

Paper-A

Indian Language

Paper-B

English

August 30, 2026

Sunday

Paper-VI

Optional Subject-Paper-1

Paper-VII

Optional Subject-Paper-2
       

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 18:04 IST

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