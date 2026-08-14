UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today - Register Now at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026: The UPSC is closing applications today August 14, for 828 Principal and Vice Principal posts in Delhi Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply through the UPSC ORA portal before 5 PM and check the eligibility and selection details.
Key Points
- Apply for 828 UPSC Principal/Vice Principal posts by August 14, 2026, 5 PM.
- Official notification released July 24, 2026; applications began July 25, 2026.
- Recruitment for Delhi's Education Dept. under Special Advertisement No 51/2026.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is closing the online application window today August 14, 2026 for 828 Principal and Vice Principal posts in the Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The recruitment is conducted under the Special Advertisement No 51/2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal before the closing time of 5:00 PM.
The official notification was released on July 24 2026 with the online application starting from July 25 2026. Candidates can submit their application fees till August 14, 2026. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and the exam pattern consists of 100 questions for 100 marks.
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official UPSC ORA portal. There are a total of 828 vacancies that would be across both the posts. Candidates are advised not to wait for the last moment and should complete the application process after checking the official notification once. The direct link to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2026 is given in the table below.
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UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Notification 2026 Highlights
The UPSC issued the notification under the advertisement no 51/2026. Interested candidates can check the table below for highlights related to the UPSC Recruitment 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Organisation
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Union Public Service Commission
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Advertisement No.
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Special Advertisement No. 51/2026
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Department
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Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi
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Posts
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Principal and Vice-Principal
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Total Vacancies
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828
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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July 25, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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August 14, 2026
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Principal Pay Level
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Level 12
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Vice-Principal Pay Level
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Level 10
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Distribution
The Commission has announced 124 Principal vacancies across various categories which are as follows-
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There are 69 UR, 11 EWS, 18 OBC, 16 SC and 10 ST posts. Of these, 72 posts are for male candidates and 52 for female candidates. Seven vacancies are reserved for PwBD candidates.
For Vice-Principal, there are 704 vacancies across various categories which are as follows-
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There are 287 UR, 71 EWS, 189 OBC, 103 SC and 54 ST posts. The vacancy includes 364 male and 340 female posts, with 28 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates.
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility conditions as stated by the commission in its official notification. Check the details criteria below.
Educational Qualification
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For the Principal post, candidates must have a Master degree and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from a recognised university or institute They should also have 10 years of teaching experience , Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) or Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in a recognised school or intermediate college.
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For the Vice-Principal post, candidates must have a Master degree and B.Ed. degree. They should have either two years of experience as a PGT or three years as a TGT
Age Limit
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For Principal Post: Candidates must be between the 35 to 50 years
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For Vice Principal Post: The candidate must be between 35 to 40 years.
Steps to Apply for UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official UPSC ORA portal.
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Do one time registration if not done already.
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Select Special Advertisement No. 51/2026.
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Choose the Principal or Vice Principal post for which you are eligible.
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Enter your personal, educational and experience details.
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Upload the documents required .
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.