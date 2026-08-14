UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today - Register Now at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is closing the online application window today August 14, 2026 for 828 Principal and Vice Principal posts in the Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The recruitment is conducted under the Special Advertisement No 51/2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal before the closing time of 5:00 PM.

The official notification was released on July 24 2026 with the online application starting from July 25 2026. Candidates can submit their application fees till August 14, 2026. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and the exam pattern consists of 100 questions for 100 marks.

UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official UPSC ORA portal. There are a total of 828 vacancies that would be across both the posts. Candidates are advised not to wait for the last moment and should complete the application process after checking the official notification once. The direct link to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2026 is given in the table below.