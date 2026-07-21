UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Notification Short Notice Released for 828 Posts - Apply Online Begins July 25
UPSC Principal Recruitment 2026: The UPSC has released a short notice for the recruitment of candidates for the 828 post of Principal & Vice-Principal in the NCT Delhi. The short notice was published in the Employment Newspaper on 21 July 2026 and the candidates can check the vacancy details, application dates, eligibility and other details in this article.
Key Points
- UPSC announced 828 Principal & Vice-Principal vacancies for NCT Delhi schools.
- Official notification releases and applications start on 25 July 2026.
- Candidates can apply until the last date of 14 August 2026.
UPSC Principal Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a short notice for the recruitment of Principal & Vice-Principal posts in the schools across the NCT Delhi. The notice was issued in the Employment Newspaper on 21 July 2026. As per the short notice, the total number of vacancies announced are 828, out of which 124 are for Principal posts and 704 for Vice Principal posts. The notification is set to be released on 25 July with the start of the application process on the same day. The last date to apply for the recruitment is 14 August 2026. The candidates who wish to apply can start applying from 25 July onwards at upsc.gov.in. Before proceeding to fill the application form, the candidates need to read the detailed notification carefully.
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UPSC will begin the registration process for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal recruitment 2026 for the NCT Delhi region from 25 July onwards. The candidates who are willing to apply can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Principal & Vice Principal
|
No. of Vacancies
|
828; Principal: 124 and Vice Principal: 704
|
Short Notice Date
|
21 July 2026
|
Official Notification Release Date
|
25 July 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
25 July to 14 August 2026
|
Official Website
|
upsc.gov.in
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Short Notice
The short notice regarding the recruitment of candidates for a total of 828 Principal & Vice Principal posts was published in the employment newspaper on 21 July.
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Vacancy
The UPSC has announced a total of 124 vacancies for the post of Principal and 724 vacancies for the post of Vice Principal. The vacancies have been distributed category-wise for male and female candidates.
UPSC Principal Vacancy 2026
A total of 124 vacancies are advertised for the Principal posts. Check the vacancy distribution in the table below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
UR
|
37
|
32
|
69
|
EWS
|
07
|
04
|
11
|
OBC
|
07
|
11
|
18
|
SC
|
13
|
03
|
16
|
ST
|
08
|
02
|
10
|
Total
|
72
|
52
|
124
UPSC Vice Principal Vacancy 2026
A total of 724 vacancies have been announced for the post of Vice Principal by the UPSC. Check the category-wise distribution of male and female vacancies in the table below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
UR
|
150
|
137
|
287
|
EWS
|
37
|
34
|
71
|
OBC
|
96
|
93
|
189
|
SC
|
52
|
51
|
103
|
ST
|
29
|
25
|
54
|
Total
|
364
|
340
|
724
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates should check the eligibility requirements before filling out the application form for the Principal and Vice Principal recruitment. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualification and the age limit.
Educational Qualification
-
For Principal Post: Candidates must have completed a master’s degree along with Bachelor’s of Education (BEd) and must have at least 10 years of teaching experience as PGT or TGT.
-
For Vice Principal Post: Candidates must have completed a master’s degree along with Bachelor’s of Education (BEd) and must have at least 2 years of teaching experience as PGT or 3 years of teaching experience as TGT.
Age Limit
-
For Principal Post: The candidate must be between the ages of 35 to 50 years
-
For Vice Principal Post: The candidate must be between the ages of 35 to 40 years.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.