UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Notification Short Notice Released for 828 Posts - Apply Online Begins July 25

Key Points UPSC announced 828 Principal & Vice-Principal vacancies for NCT Delhi schools.

Official notification releases and applications start on 25 July 2026.

Candidates can apply until the last date of 14 August 2026.

UPSC Principal Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a short notice for the recruitment of Principal & Vice-Principal posts in the schools across the NCT Delhi. The notice was issued in the Employment Newspaper on 21 July 2026. As per the short notice, the total number of vacancies announced are 828, out of which 124 are for Principal posts and 704 for Vice Principal posts. The notification is set to be released on 25 July with the start of the application process on the same day. The last date to apply for the recruitment is 14 August 2026. The candidates who wish to apply can start applying from 25 July onwards at upsc.gov.in. Before proceeding to fill the application form, the candidates need to read the detailed notification carefully. UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The UPSC will begin the registration process for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal recruitment 2026 for the NCT Delhi region from 25 July onwards. The candidates who are willing to apply can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Post Name Principal & Vice Principal No. of Vacancies 828; Principal: 124 and Vice Principal: 704 Short Notice Date 21 July 2026 Official Notification Release Date 25 July 2026 Registration Dates 25 July to 14 August 2026 Official Website upsc.gov.in UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Short Notice The short notice regarding the recruitment of candidates for a total of 828 Principal & Vice Principal posts was published in the employment newspaper on 21 July.

UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Vacancy The UPSC has announced a total of 124 vacancies for the post of Principal and 724 vacancies for the post of Vice Principal. The vacancies have been distributed category-wise for male and female candidates. UPSC Principal Vacancy 2026 A total of 124 vacancies are advertised for the Principal posts. Check the vacancy distribution in the table below: Category Male Female Total UR 37 32 69 EWS 07 04 11 OBC 07 11 18 SC 13 03 16 ST 08 02 10 Total 72 52 124 UPSC Vice Principal Vacancy 2026 A total of 724 vacancies have been announced for the post of Vice Principal by the UPSC. Check the category-wise distribution of male and female vacancies in the table below: Category Male Female Total UR 150 137 287 EWS 37 34 71 OBC 96 93 189 SC 52 51 103 ST 29 25 54 Total 364 340 724