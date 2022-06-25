UPSC Recruitment 2022 for Officer, Engineer and Other Posts @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Aeronautical Officer, Assistant Professor, and Engineer & Ship SurveyorCum-Deputy Director General (Technical) on upsc.gov.in on or before 15 July 2022.

The applicants are advised to submit only a single Online Recruitment Application for each post; however, if somehow, if he/she submits multiple Online Recruitment Applications for one post, then he/she must ensure that Online Recruitment Application with the higher "Application Number" is complete in all respects including fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

UPSC Recruitment Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online Application Submission – 15 July 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Aeronautical Officer - 6 Posts

Professor of Clinical Psychology in Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare UR-01

Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology in Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (- 2 (OBC-01, UR-03).

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology in Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - UR-01

f Engineer & Ship SurveyorCum-Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways - UR-01

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Aeronautical Officer - Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University. Two years experience in aircraft design and development including aircraft electrical or electronics or mechanical systems or airworthiness engineering.

Professor of Clinical Psychology in Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - Master Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or institute. Master in Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. Ten years teaching and research experience in Clinical Psychology out of which at least five years teaching experience should be as Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. DESIRABLE: Research or published work in indexed journal

Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology in Central Institute of Psychiatry - Master Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or institute. (ii) M. Phil in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institute. (B) EXPERIENCE: Three years teaching or research experience as Clinical Psychologist in a Psychiatric Hospital, Psychiatric Clinic, Child Guidance Clinic or Department of Psychiatry in a General Hospital.

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology in Central Institute of Psychiatry - Master Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) M. Phil or Diploma in Clinical Psychology (two years course) from a recognized University or Institute. (B) EXPERIENCE: Two years teaching and research experience as Neuro Psychologist in a Psychiatric Hospital, Psychiatric Clinic, Child Guidance Clinic or Department of Psychiatry in a General Hospita

Engineer & Ship SurveyorCum-Deputy Director General - Certificate of Competency of Marine Engineer Officer Class-I (Steam or Motor or Combined Steam and Motor) as specified in Section 78 of the Merchant Shipping Act.1958 (44 of 1958) or equivalent as specified in Section 86 of the said Act. (B) EXPERIENCE: Five years service at sea of which one year service as Chief Engineer or Second Engineer.How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on or before 30 June 2022. The date for determining the eligibility of all candidates in every respect shall be the closing date for submitting the Online Recruitment Application on the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Application Fee:

Rs.25/-

No fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women candidates of any community.