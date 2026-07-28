UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 OUT: Check Qualifying Status at upsssc.gov.in

Key Points UPSSSC released the Excise Constable PET shortlisting result on 28 July 2026.

A total of 32,891 candidates are shortlisted for 820 revised posts.

Shortlisting is based on PET-2025 scores, following an Allahabad HC order.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: UPSSSC has officially released the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET shortlisting result 2026. A total of 32,891 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains Written Examination against 820 revised posts under Advt No. 08-Exam/2026. The shortlist is based on normalised scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2025), following an Allahabad High Court order in Writ Petition No. A-68706/2015 (Lalit Kumar vs State of UP), which required separating candidates with zero or negative normalised PET scores. Candidates can now check their result and cut-off marks on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC has issued the notice on 28 July 2026. Shortlised candidates will move to the written examination, followed by Document verification(DV). UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Highlig hts

Particulars Details Advertisement No. 08-Exam/2026 Post Name Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) Result Type PET-2025 based shortlisting for Mains Total Shortlisted Candidates 32,891 Total Vacancies (Revised) 820 (682 General Selection + 138 Special Selection) Application Period 4 June 2026 – 24 June 2026 Corrigendum (Vacancy Increase) 23 June 2026 Result Release Date 28 July 2026 Basis of Shortlisting Normalised PET-2025 score Court Reference Allahabad HC Writ Petition No. A-68706/2015 (Lalit Kumar vs State of UP) Cut-off (Unreserved / UR) 69.13 Cut-off (OBC) 69.13 Cut-off (EWS) 69.13 Cut-off (SC) 66.80 Cut-off (ST) 52.86 Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Link

Candidates who applied for UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 and hold a valid PET-2025 scorecard can now check their shortlisting status for the Mains exam. The result is now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check their qualifying status from the direct link given below. Also advised to check the official notification. UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Check Here UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Notification Check Here How to Check UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the result link for Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) Mains 2025/09 on the homepage

Enter the required login details

The shortlist result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a printout for future reference

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Cut Off Marks Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks for UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 in the table given below: Category Cut-Off Marks Unreserved (UR) 69.13 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 69.13 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 69.13 Scheduled Caste (SC) 66.80 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 52.86 What's Next After UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Mains Written Examination for Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi). UPSSSC has not yet announced the Mains exam date or admit card release date. After the written exam, candidates will go through the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The final stage will be Document Verification. Final selection will be based on combined performance in the Mains exam, PET-2025 normalised score, and PMT/PST. Candidates should keep checking upsssc.gov.in for the Mains exam date and admit card updates