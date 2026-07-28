UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 OUT: Check Qualifying Status at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC has officially released the Excise Constable PET Shortlisting result 2026 on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check their qualifying status.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released the Excise Constable PET shortlisting result on 28 July 2026.
- A total of 32,891 candidates are shortlisted for 820 revised posts.
- Shortlisting is based on PET-2025 scores, following an Allahabad HC order.
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: UPSSSC has officially released the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET shortlisting result 2026. A total of 32,891 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains Written Examination against 820 revised posts under Advt No. 08-Exam/2026. The shortlist is based on normalised scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2025), following an Allahabad High Court order in Writ Petition No. A-68706/2015 (Lalit Kumar vs State of UP), which required separating candidates with zero or negative normalised PET scores. Candidates can now check their result and cut-off marks on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC has issued the notice on 28 July 2026. Shortlised candidates will move to the written examination, followed by Document verification(DV).
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Advertisement No.
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08-Exam/2026
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Post Name
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Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi)
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Result Type
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PET-2025 based shortlisting for Mains
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Total Shortlisted Candidates
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32,891
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Total Vacancies (Revised)
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820 (682 General Selection + 138 Special Selection)
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Application Period
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4 June 2026 – 24 June 2026
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Corrigendum (Vacancy Increase)
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23 June 2026
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Result Release Date
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28 July 2026
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Basis of Shortlisting
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Normalised PET-2025 score
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Court Reference
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Allahabad HC Writ Petition No. A-68706/2015 (Lalit Kumar vs State of UP)
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Cut-off (Unreserved / UR)
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69.13
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Cut-off (OBC)
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69.13
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Cut-off (EWS)
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69.13
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Cut-off (SC)
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66.80
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Cut-off (ST)
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52.86
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Official Website
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Link
Candidates who applied for UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 and hold a valid PET-2025 scorecard can now check their shortlisting status for the Mains exam. The result is now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check their qualifying status from the direct link given below. Also advised to check the official notification.
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UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026
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UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Notification
How to Check UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026:
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Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
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Click on the result link for Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) Mains 2025/09 on the homepage
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Enter the required login details
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The shortlist result will appear on the screen
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Download and keep a printout for future reference
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Cut Off Marks
Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks for UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Category
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Cut-Off Marks
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Unreserved (UR)
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69.13
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Other Backward Classes (OBC)
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69.13
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Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
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69.13
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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66.80
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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52.86
What's Next After UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026
Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Mains Written Examination for Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi). UPSSSC has not yet announced the Mains exam date or admit card release date. After the written exam, candidates will go through the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The final stage will be Document Verification. Final selection will be based on combined performance in the Mains exam, PET-2025 normalised score, and PMT/PST. Candidates should keep checking upsssc.gov.in for the Mains exam date and admit card updates
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com