UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2019 (Released) at upsssc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Aug 30

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the Answer Key for the post of Forest & Wild Life Guard on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Answer Key for the post of Forest & Wild Life Guard on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam for the Forest & Wild Life Guard on 21 August 2022 in total 27 cities of the state.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Forest & Wild Life Guard post can download the answer key by visiting the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the answer key for the Forest & Wild Life Guard, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link given on the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link given on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Forest & Wild Life Guard post should note that they can raise their objections, if any, regarding the answer key in online mode through the link given on the official website.

The last for submission of objections with the proof for your answer in online mode is 30 August 2022.

How to Download: UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2019 Check Steps