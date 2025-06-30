UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the correct answers. The UPSSSC JA Mains examination was conducted on June 29, 2025 and the UPSSSC JA Answer 2025 for the mains examination wasreleased on June 30, 2025. Candidates can download the answer key pdf after clicking on the direct link provided below.

The UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key for the mains examination is out now at upsssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key 2025 wasreleased on June 30, 2025 in pdf format. The answer key helps candidates in self-evaluation and calculates their estimated marks before the release of the result. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for updates on the final answer key and result dates