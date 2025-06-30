UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 is now available to download at upsssc.gov.in. Check here for the pdf download link and steps to download it from the official website. The answer key helps candidates calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.

Jun 30, 2025, 18:15 IST
UPSSSC JA Main Answer Key 2025

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the correct answers. The UPSSSC JA Mains examination was conducted on June 29, 2025 and the UPSSSC JA Answer 2025 for the mains examination wasreleased on June 30, 2025. Candidates can download the answer key pdf after clicking on the direct link provided below.

The UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key for the mains examination is out now at upsssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key 2025 wasreleased on June 30, 2025 in pdf format. The answer key helps candidates in self-evaluation and calculates their estimated marks before the release of the result. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for updates on the final answer key and result dates

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview

The UPSSC JA Mains response sheet has been officially released. Candidates can check their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination.  Check the table below for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights

Key Aspect

Details

Recruitment Organization

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Post Name

Junior Assistant

Exam Date

29 June 2025

Answer Key Release Date

30 June 2025

Answer Key Status

Released (Provisional)

Official Website

www.upsssc.gov.in

Last Date to Submit Objections

6 July 2025

Final Answer Key Release

To be announced

Marking Scheme

+0.5 for each correct answer, no negative marking

UPSSSC JA Mains Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link

Candidates who have attempted the Junior Assistant Mains examination can now download the official answer key pdf form from upsssc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to match their answer and raise objections if applicable. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSSSC JA Mains Answer Key 2025.

PDF Download

How to Download the UPSSSC JA Mains Answer Key 2025? 

Candidates can download the answer key pdf afer visiting the official website or following the steps listed below

  • Visit the Official UPSSSC Website, upsssc.gov.in 

  • On the homepage, navigate to the Latest News or Important Announcements section.  

  • Check for the link titled "UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Answer Key 2025"

  • Click on the link to open the answer key in PDF format.  

  • Save the file and compare your responses with the official answers.  

  • Use the UPSSSC Junior Assistant marking scheme (0.5 marks per correct answer) to estimate your score

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
