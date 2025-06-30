UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the correct answers. The UPSSSC JA Mains examination was conducted on June 29, 2025 and the UPSSSC JA Answer 2025 for the mains examination wasreleased on June 30, 2025. Candidates can download the answer key pdf after clicking on the direct link provided below.
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT
The UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key for the mains examination is out now at upsssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key 2025 wasreleased on June 30, 2025 in pdf format. The answer key helps candidates in self-evaluation and calculates their estimated marks before the release of the result. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for updates on the final answer key and result dates
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UPSSC JA Mains response sheet has been officially released. Candidates can check their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Check the table below for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights
|
Key Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Assistant
|
Exam Date
|
29 June 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
30 June 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Released (Provisional)
|
Official Website
|
Last Date to Submit Objections
|
6 July 2025
|
Final Answer Key Release
|
To be announced
|
Marking Scheme
|
+0.5 for each correct answer, no negative marking
UPSSSC JA Mains Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link
Candidates who have attempted the Junior Assistant Mains examination can now download the official answer key pdf form from upsssc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to match their answer and raise objections if applicable. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSSSC JA Mains Answer Key 2025.
|
UPSSSC JA Mains Answer Key 2025
How to Download the UPSSSC JA Mains Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the answer key pdf afer visiting the official website or following the steps listed below
-
Visit the Official UPSSSC Website, upsssc.gov.in
-
On the homepage, navigate to the Latest News or Important Announcements section.
-
Check for the link titled "UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Answer Key 2025"
-
Click on the link to open the answer key in PDF format.
-
Save the file and compare your responses with the official answers.
-
Use the UPSSSC Junior Assistant marking scheme (0.5 marks per correct answer) to estimate your score
