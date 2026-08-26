UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for the posts of Stenographer on its official website. The UPSSSC Hindi Stenography and Hindi Typing Skill Test will be held from September 01, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here.
UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the skill test admit card download link for the posts of Stenographer on its official website. The UPSSSC Hindi Stenography and Hindi Typing Skill Test is scheduled to be held from September 01, 2026. All those candidates who have qualified in the Stenographer Main Written Examination can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website-upsssc.gov.in. You can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials to the link or through the direct link given below-
|UPSSSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Earlier the UPSSSC had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Stenographer across the state.The selection process for UPSSSC Stenographer Posts drive includes a Written Test and Hindi Typing Test. Candidates can find the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|Exam Name
|UPSSC Stenographer Exam 2026
|Post Name
|Stenographer
|Admit Card status
|Out
|Exam Date
|September 01, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Skill Test
|Selection Process
|Written Examination/Skill Test
|Official Website
|https://upsssc.gov.in/
How to Download UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 ?
Candidates appearing in the skill test round will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. You can download the UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. https://upsssc.gov.in/
- Step 2: Go to the official link of UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026
- Step 3: Candidates may download the Admit Card using the OTR Number, Date of Birth, Gender & the Verification Code as was in the application form.
- Step 4: Click on “Submit” & Download & print the Admit Card for use.
Skill Test 2026 Details
Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam for the posts of Stenographer against Advertisement No. 13-Exam/2024 (Stenographer Main Examination), a total of 18,556 candidates have been shortlisted for the Hindi Stenography and Hindi Typing Skill Test round. The typing skill test will be conducted daily from September 5, 2026, to September 15, 2026 at the exam venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates must report to the exam center at 8:00 AM and the entry gate will be closed at 10:00 AM.
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