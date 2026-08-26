UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the skill test admit card download link for the posts of Stenographer on its official website. The UPSSSC Hindi Stenography and Hindi Typing Skill Test is scheduled to be held from September 01, 2026. All those candidates who have qualified in the Stenographer Main Written Examination can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link

The UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website-upsssc.gov.in. You can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials to the link or through the direct link given below-