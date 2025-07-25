Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025 Released at centralbankofindia.co.in, Download Merit list PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025:  The Central Bank of India has announced  the Apprentice Result 2025.  A total of 3,621 candidates have been shortlisted for Apprentice posts. Check list of shortlisted candidates and document verification schedule. 

Jul 25, 2025, 16:02 IST

Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025: The Central Bank of India has declared the Apprentice Result 2025 on its official website. A total of 3,621 candidates have been shortlisted for Apprentice posts. The organisation conducted the written exam for 4000 Apprentice posts on July 06, 2025 across the country. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the next Document verification round which will be conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025. The commencement of training program is scheduled from August 1,2025

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Apprentice posts can download the result from the official website of CBI-https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025 Download

The pdf download link for the Apprentice posts is available on the official website. However the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025  Download Link 

 How to Check Roll Number in Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025?

If you have appeared in the Central Bank of India Apprentice exam, you can check your result status with the Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025 Overview

Earlier Central Bank of Indiahad launched the recruitmnet drive for 4000  Apprentice. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
Post Name Apprentice
Total Vacancies 4000
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date 2025 July 06, 2025 
Result Status Released
Official Website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in


How to Download the Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025?

Candidates can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Official Website-Go to the official website of the Central Bank of India: www.centralbankofindia.co.in
  • Search the Link-On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “Results for Engagement of Apprentices”.
  • Check PDF-The result PDF will open, showing the list of shortlisted candidates.--
  • Download PDF-Download the result pdf in a new window.
  • Check Roll Number-Use the search function to find your roll number in the list.

 

