Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025 Released at centralbankofindia.co.in, Download Merit list PDF - Link Here

Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025: The Central Bank of India has declared the Apprentice Result 2025 on its official website. A total of 3,621 candidates have been shortlisted for Apprentice posts. The organisation conducted the written exam for 4000 Apprentice posts on July 06, 2025 across the country. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the next Document verification round which will be conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025. The commencement of training program is scheduled from August 1,2025

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Apprentice posts can download the result from the official website of CBI-https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2025 Download

The pdf download link for the Apprentice posts is available on the official website. However the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-