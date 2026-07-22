UTET Application Form 2026: Apply for Uttarakhand TET at ukutet.com; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

UTET Application Form 2026: The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held on 29 September 2026 and the application process for the exam is underway. The candidates who want to pursue teaching career in the state can apply for this eligibility test till 03 August 2026. No applications will be accepted after this date. The last date to pay the application fee is 06 August, up to 11:59 pm. There will also be the facility of a correction window which will be made available between 08 August and 11 August. The UTET will be held for two papers UTET 1 and UTET 2. The UTET is a state-level examination conducted to assess the eligibility of the candidates to teach classes 1 to 8.

UTET Application Form 2026 Highlights

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test is the first step for the candidates who want to pursue a career in teaching in the state at the school-level. The candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 have to appear for UTET 1 and those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to appear for UTET 2. Check the highlights in the table below: