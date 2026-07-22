UTET Application Form 2026: Apply for Uttarakhand TET at ukutet.com; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
UTET Application Form 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026. The application process was started from 14 July and will last till 03 August 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can fill their application form at ukutet.com. Check this article to get the application link, steps to apply, eligibility criteria, application fee, and other relevant information.
Key Points
- The UTET 2026 examination is scheduled for September 29, 2026.
- Candidates can apply for UTET 2026 until August 3, 2026.
- The last date to pay the application fee is August 6, 2026.
UTET Application Form 2026: The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held on 29 September 2026 and the application process for the exam is underway. The candidates who want to pursue teaching career in the state can apply for this eligibility test till 03 August 2026. No applications will be accepted after this date. The last date to pay the application fee is 06 August, up to 11:59 pm. There will also be the facility of a correction window which will be made available between 08 August and 11 August. The UTET will be held for two papers UTET 1 and UTET 2. The UTET is a state-level examination conducted to assess the eligibility of the candidates to teach classes 1 to 8.
UTET Application Form 2026 Highlights
The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test is the first step for the candidates who want to pursue a career in teaching in the state at the school-level. The candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 have to appear for UTET 1 and those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to appear for UTET 2. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttarakhand Board of School Education
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Exam Name
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Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026
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Purpose
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To determine the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 1 to 5
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No. of Papers
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Two: UTET 1 and UTET 2
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Registration Dates
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14 July to 03 August 2026
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Fee Payment Last Date
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06 August 2026
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Correction Window
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08 August to 11 August 2026
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Official Website
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ukutet.com
UTET Application Form 2026 Link
Candidates interested in applying for the UTET 2026 can use the direct link provided here to fill the application form. Before filling the application form, it is suggested to go through the detailed notification to know the relevant details related to the examination.
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UTET Application Form 2026
How to Apply for UTET 2026
Here’s a step-by-step guideline on how to apply for UTET 2026:
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Visit the official website of UTET at ukutet.com.
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Enter your registration number and password to login.
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After login, fill all the required information with accurate details.
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Upload the relevant documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application form after reviewing it carefully.
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Save a copy of it for future reference.
UTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who wish to apply for the UTET 2026 must meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the official notification to apply for UTET 1 and UTET 2.
UTET 1 Education Qualifications
The candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 must be having the following educational qualifications:
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Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed./BTC) OR
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Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed./BTC), OR
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Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.), OR
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Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) (D.Ed.) recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), OR
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Graduation (or its equivalent) and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed./BTC)
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Shikshamitras working on honorarium in Government Primary Schools who have passed the two-year D.El.Ed. training from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after the permission of the State Government
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Teachers are regularly appointed (in-service teachers) to the post of Assistant Teacher/Headmaster (Primary) and Assistant Teacher/Headmaster (Upper Primary) in all types of schools imparting education from class 01-05, which are allotted a UDISE code.
UTET 2 Education Qualification
The candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8 must have to appear for the UTET 2 paper. For this, they must possess the following educational qualifications:
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Graduation (or its equivalent) and passed a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/D.El.Ed), OR
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Graduation (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed a 1-year Bachelor in Education B.Ed./L.T./Shiksha Shastri (Institutional only), OR
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Graduation (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and a 1-year Bachelor in Education B.Ed./L.T./Shiksha Shastri (Institutional only), OR
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Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), OR
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Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed. or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed, OR
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Graduation (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed B.Ed. (Special Education) recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), OR
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Graduation or Post-Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed B.Ed., provided that the minimum percentage of marks requirement at graduation will not apply to those who took admission in Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education or equivalent course before 29 July 2011, OR
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Teachers regularly appointed (in-service teachers) to the post of Assistant Teacher/Headmaster, Assistant Teacher (L.T.) in all types of schools imparting education from class 06 to 08, which are allotted a UDISE code.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.