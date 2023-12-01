WBPSC Instructor Schedule 2023 Out: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the detailed practical test schedule for the posts of Instructor/Storekeeper (Technical) on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the practical test for the above posts against Advt. No. 5(1 & 2)/2020 from December 09, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the practical test round for the above posts can download the detailed practical test scheduled from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in However you can download the detailed schedule directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Instructor Schedule 2023 The detailed schedule of practical tests for recruitment to the posts of Instructor in different trades /Storekeeper (Technical) at Govt. I.T.I.s is available on the official website. You can download the detailed schedule for the after following the steps given below. How to Download WBPSC Instructor Schedule 2023? Step 1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to What's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Schedule of Practical Test (ST – II) for the posts of Instructor in different trades /Storekeeper (Technical) on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the detailed schedule in a new window.

Step 5: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference. WBPSC Instructor 2023 Practical Test Timings The Commission is set to conduct the practical test for the above posts of Instructor in different trades /Storekeeper (Technical) from December 09 to 11, 2023. The time of commencement for the practical test is 9:00 a.m. The reporting time for the candidates to the venue of the practical test is 8:30 a.m. Candidates can check the detailed schedule and timing with roll number with their category which is available on the official website.