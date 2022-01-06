JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 for 244 Vacancies, Apply Online @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 17:24 IST
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Women Child Development Department (WCD) has released for recruitment to the post-Anganwadi recruitment of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper in Various Districts. A total of 244 vacancies have been notified. The online applications for the same will be activated till 17, 18 & 31 January 2022. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

1

Bidar

Open

1 January 2022

31 January 2022

2

Udupi

Open

23 December 2021

17 January 2022

3

Davanagere

Open

18 December 2021

18 January 2022

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022  Vacancy Details

Name of the District

No of Vacancy

Udupi

30

Davanagere

120

Bidar

94

Total

244

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized university. Candidates can check the official notification for more details here.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

 WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification and online application link

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

FAQ

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

What is the age limit required for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

18 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.

What is the qualification required for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

The candidates with 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized university. Candidates can check the official notification for more details here.

How many vacancies will be recruited through WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

244.
