WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 for 244 Vacancies, Apply Online @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Women Child Development Department (WCD) has released for recruitment to the post-Anganwadi recruitment of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper in Various Districts. A total of 244 vacancies have been notified. The online applications for the same will be activated till 17, 18 & 31 January 2022. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

1 Bidar Open 1 January 2022 31 January 2022 2 Udupi Open 23 December 2021 17 January 2022 3 Davanagere Open 18 December 2021 18 January 2022

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the District No of Vacancy Udupi 30 Davanagere 120 Bidar 94 Total 244

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent from any recognized university. Candidates can check the official notification for more details here.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification and online application link

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

