OMC Recruitment 2022 for 39 Non Executive Posts, Apply @omcltd.in

OMC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on omcltd.in for recruitment to the post of Non-Executive. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

OMC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager, Dy. General Manager & Sr. Manager in Non-Executive Category. The candidates who are willing to apply for the aforesaid posts can submit applications latest by 7 February 2022. The online application portal for online application by the interested eligible candidates shall be made Go-live from 2:00 PM of 18 January 2022. A total of 39 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 7 February 2022

OMC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Jr. Accountant (Class- III Grade) - 27 Posts

Electrician - (Class- III Grade) - 12 Posts

OMC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Jr. Accountant (Class- III Grade) - Degree in Commerce from recognized University with Diploma in Computer Application/ PGDCA.

Electrician - (Class- III Grade) - HSC with ITI in Electrician, lineman/ wireman Trade from a recognized institute with valid workman permits “A” certificate issued by the Competent Authority OR HSC with ITI in Electrician, lineman/ wireman Trade from a recognized institute with minimum Lineman- MV (with Learner Permit for WorkmanHT) issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Odisha (ELBO).

OMC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Not below 18 years and above 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

OMC Recruitment 2022 Stipend

Jr. Accountant Trainee: Rs. 29200.00/-

Electrician- III Trainee: Rs. 21700.00/-

OMC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection for the above posts will be made in two stages.

Stage one: (Computer Based Test): Eligible candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT), comprising 120 (One Hundred Twenty) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be of 02 (Two) hours duration. The candidates with a disability of 40% or more shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Stage two: There shall be no viva-voice test. Merit in descending order (category-wise) shall be the basis for recruitment.

Download OMC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for OMC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 18 January to 7 February 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.