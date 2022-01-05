Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 January 2022- Around 16000+ Vacancies in UPPCL, UPSSSC, DSSSB, SEBI and ESIC

Checklist of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 5 January 2022 here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 January 2022 contain a huge number of vacancies in renowned organizations like Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Today, the major job of the day is from the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Around 16000 vacancies have been announced today in the above-mentioned organizations, of which 8000+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for Lekhpal Posts, 6600+ vacancies in Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for various posts through Combined Competitive Exam, 1120 in ESIC for IMO, 44 in UPPCL and 120 in SEBI for Grade A Officer Posts. The candidates holding the qualification of Intermediate/Degree/Diploma or equivalent can submit their applications before the last date.

The candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

For Reference: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: 6600+ Vacancies for Teacher, JE, JA, and Other Posts, Apply @dsssb.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for 8000+ Vacancies, Apply @upsssc.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Notification Out: 120 Vacancies for Officer (Assistant Manager), Apply Online @sebi.gov.in

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) under the E & M cadre against category-wise vacancies. Interested candidates can submit applications from 11 January to 31 January 2022.

For Reference: UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Application begins from 11 January onwards

Lastly, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi is hiring candidates for the 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic). Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 January 2022.

For Reference: ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Post @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility Here