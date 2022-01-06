Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 6 January 2022- 3000+ Steno, Typist, Clerk & Other Posts, 8th to PG Pass can apply

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 6 January 2022 here. Also check, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 6 January 2022 brings 3000+ vacancies in various renowned organizations including Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow, Women Child Development Department (WCD), Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) and Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

The above-mentioned organizations have invited applications for various posts. Candidates holding the qualification of 8th to postgraduate can submit their application as per post requirement. The list of recent vacancies has been given below along with the relevant articles. All candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for more details about the recruitment such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Recently, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of post-Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant (Post Code - 805/22) against vacancies in respect of various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit the applications from 10 January 2022 onwards. The applications will be open till 9 February 2022.

For Reference: DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for ALO/Legal Assistant Posts, Apply online from 10 Jan

On the other side, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow is going to recruit 2000+ vacancies in different departments. Today, the board has published three new notifications for Intermediate, Diploma Engineer, and ITI Passed for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic, Assistant Operator/Director, and Workshop Assistant respectively. Aspirants will be able to apply for the above posts through online mode from 20 January 2022 onwards. Candidates who are seeking to apply can submit their UP Police Application upto 28 February 2022 on the official website of the UP Police - uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates are advisedLikewise everydayT to refer to the provided hyperlink for more details.

For Reference: UP Police Recruitment 2022 for 2430 Assistant Operator, Head Operator & Workshop Staff Posts, Apply From 20 Jan @uppbpb.gov.in

Similarly, 08th Standard/ 10th Standard/ equivalent holders have a golden chance under Women Child Development Department (WCD). The board is going to recruit 244 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper in Various Districts. The online applications for the same will be activated till 17, 18 & 31 January 2022.

For Reference: WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 for 244 Vacancies, Apply Online @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in

Apart from this, those who are looking for a job opportunity as a Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer have a great chance to work in Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab). The board has invited applications through online mode. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of PSSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in within a period of a month i.e. from 06 January to 05 February 2022.

For Reference: PSSSB Recruitment 2022 for 334 Steno Typist and Steno Posts, Apply @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Lastly, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is seeking job opportunities for the post of Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Beldar, Mess Helper, Sewerman, Law Officer, Assistant Librarian, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant, Language Teacher (LT), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Engineer (JE), Conductor, Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBTT), Driver, ANM, Librarian, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer, Assistant Architect, Public Relation Officer (PRO), System Analyst (UIT) and Computer Programmer. Willing candidates will be able to submit applications from tomorrow onwards i.e. on 07 January 2022. The last date for submitting the online applications is 29 January 2022.

For Reference: HPU Recruitment 2022 for 274 Conductor, Peon, Clerk, JOA and Other Posts, Apply From Tomorrow @recruitment.hpushimla.in

