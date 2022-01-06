PSSSB Recruitment 2022 for 334 Steno Typist and Steno Posts, Apply @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab SSSB Punjab has published a notification for the recruitment of 334 Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, How to Apply Here.

PSSSB Steno Typist Recruitment 2022 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is looking to recruit Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer. As per the media reports, Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for PSSSB Steno Recruitment can apply online by visiting the official website of PSSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in within a period of a month i.e. from 06 January to 05 February 2022.

A total of 334 vacancies are available of which 312 are for Steno-Typist and 22 are for Stenographer, against advertisement number 01 of 2022, as per the short notice.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 January 2022

Last Date of Application for Online Application - 05 February 2022

PSSSB Steno Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 334

Steno-Typist - 312

Jr Scale Stenographer - 22

PSSSB Steno Salary:

Steno-Typist - Rs. 10300 – 34800/ plus 3200 GP

Jr Scale Stenographer - Rs. 10300 – 34800/ plus 3600 GP

PSSSB Steno Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the details, once the notification is published.

How to Apply for PSSSB Steno Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply through online mode by clicking on the link ‘Online Applications’ given on official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Application Fee: