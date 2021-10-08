Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 2226 vacancies, RRC WCR Application Form will available from 11 Oct

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification Released at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in for 2226 vacancies of an apprentice. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Western Railway is looking for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th along with an ITI certificate in relevant field can apply for training under the apprentices act 1961 in the designated trades at Units/Workshops. The online application process will be active from 11 October onwards. The last date of online application submission is 10 November 2021.

A total of 2226 vacancies has been notified for this recruitment. The candidates can check division wise vacancy break up, eligibility, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 October 2021

Last date of online application submission: 11 November 2021

RRC WCR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Divisional Railway Manager Office, West Central Railway, Jabalpur Division - 570 Posts

Divisional Railway Manager Office, West Central Railway, Bhopal Division - 648 Posts

Carriage Repair Wagon Shop Office, West Central Railway, Bhopal Workshop - 165 Posts

WCR/HQ/Jabalpur - 20 Posts

RRC WCR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized Board and also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

RRC WCR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download RRC WCR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 11 October

Official Website

RRC WCR Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for RRC WCR Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 November 2021. The candidates are advised to fill up the personal details/cv etc carefully. Candidates are advised to indicate their active mobile number and valid e-mail id in the online application and keep them active during the entire engagement process as all important messages will be sent by email/SMS which will be treated as deemed to have been read by the candidates. Candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference. If found eligible, they will be called for document verification and the printout of the online application is required to be produced at the time of the document verification.