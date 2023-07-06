Global Peace Index 2023: दुनिया के सबसे शांतिपूर्ण और सबसे अशांत देश कौनसे हैं?

हाल ही में ग्लोबल पीस इंडेक्स (जीपीआई) 2023 जारी किया गया है. इसके तहत दुनिया के 163 देशों की रैंकिंग तैयार की गयी है. इस रैंकिंग के अनुसार आइसलैंड दुनिया का सबसे शांतिपूर्ण देश है. इसमें वर्ष 2022 के डेटा को शामिल किया गया है.

ग्लोबल पीस इंडेक्स में आइसलैंड के बाद डेनमार्क, आयरलैंड, न्यूज़ीलैंड और ऑस्ट्रिया को स्थान दिया गया है. इस रैंकिंग में अफगानिस्तान को अंतिम स्थान पर रखा गया है वहीं यमन 162वें और सीरिया 161वें स्थान पर है.

🌏The 10 most peaceful countries in the world

Iceland

Denmark

Ireland

New Zealand

Austria

Singapore

Portugal

Slovenia

Japan

Switzerland



🗺️View the map and investigate the data https://t.co/ieTEZsSJdc pic.twitter.com/fmjCkj8mT8 July 2, 2023

आइसलैंड दुनिया का सबसे शांतिपूर्ण देश:

ग्लोबल पीस इंडेक्स 2022 के डेटा के अनुसार, यूरोपीय देश आइसलैंड पूरी दुनिया में सबसे शांतप्रिय देश है. आइसलैंड बात करें तो यह वर्ष 2008 से दुनिया का सबसे शांत देश बना हुआ है. इस लिस्ट में दूसरे स्थान पर डेनमार्क है.

दुनिया के 10 सबसे शांतप्रिय देश:

रैंक देश 1 आइसलैंड 2 डेनमार्क 3 आयरलैंड 4 न्यूज़ीलैंड 5 ऑस्ट्रिया 6 सिंगापुर 7 पुर्तगाल 8 स्लोवेनिया 9 जापान 10 स्विट्ज़रलैंड

अफगानिस्तान सबसे अशांत देश:

इंस्टीट्यूट फॉर इकोनॉमिक्स एंड पीस (IEP) की 'ग्लोबल पीस इंडेक्स 2022' की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, अफगानिस्तान दुनिया का सबसे अशांत देश है. हालांकि आईईपी के डेटा के अनुसार, अफगान नागरिकों की आपराधिकता में पहले की तुलना में कमी आई है.

वहीं टोलो न्यूज की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, अकेले चलने में असुरक्षित महसूस करने वाले लोगों की संख्या में कमी दर्ज की गई है. इस रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया है कि वर्ष 2022 में अफगानिस्तान में आतंकवादी घटनाओं में 75 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है.

भारत की रैंकिग में सुधार:

ग्लोबल पीस इंडेक्स (जीपीआई) 2022 की रैंकिग में भारत 126वें स्थान पर है. भारत वर्ष 2022 में 2.578 के स्कोर के साथ 135वें स्थान पर था. जबकि चालू वर्ष में यह 2.314 के स्कोर के साथ भारत 126वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है.

भारत के पड़ोसियों की क्या है स्थिति:

रैंक देश 17 भूटान 23 मालदीव 79 नेपाल 80 चीन 88 बांग्लादेश 107 श्रीलंका 145 म्यांमार 146 पाकिस्तान

रैंकिंग में निचले पायदान के पांच देश:

रैंक देश 159 कांगो लोकतांत्रिक गणराज्य 160 दक्षिण सूडान 161 सीरिया 162 यमन 163 अफगानिस्तान





Conflict-related deaths decreased significantly, from almost 43,000 to just over 4,000. pic.twitter.com/4AI2j5l0UK

— IEP Global Peace Index (@GlobPeaceIndex) July 6, 2023

इसे भी पढ़ें:

ईरान बना SCO का नया स्थायी सदस्य, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई, जानें क्या है इसके मायने

Threads: क्या है ट्विटर का प्रतिद्वंद्वी 'थ्रेड्स' जिसे ज़करबर्ग की अगुआई वाली मेटा करेगी लांच

U.S. Layoffs: 2023 में अब तक लगभग 194,000 लोगों की जा चुकी है नौकरियां, यहां पढ़ें पूरी खबर