What is a 10-point action plan against air pollution announced by Delhi Government?

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on October 4, 2021, announced a 10-point ‘winter action plan’ to tackle the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The plan also includes the formation of teams to check dust, garbage burning, and vehicular emissions. Chief Minister Kejriwal while announcing the 10-point action plan said that it will help in combating air pollution which deteriorates during the winter season because of a number of factors, including the stubble burning by farmers in nearby states.

प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली का 10 सूत्रीय प्लान-



▪️पराली के लिए बायो डी-कंपोजर

▪️धूल के प्रदूषण पर कार्रवाई

▪️कूड़ा जलाने पर जुर्माना

▪️पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध

▪️स्मॉग टॉवर

▪️हॉटस्पॉट की निगरानी

▪️ग्रीन वॉर रूम

▪️ग्रीन दिल्ली ऐप

▪️भारत का पहला ई-वेस्ट पार्क

▪️वाहनों के प्रदूषण पर लगाम — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal further said that he has been posting the air quality recordings of Delhi since September 15, 2021, and it can be seen that Delhi’s air pollution levels are in control. But since the neighbouring state and central governments have not done much to help the farmers, the air quality in Delhi will start deteriorating in few days because of stubble burning.

10- point action plan against air pollution in Delhi:

1. Bio-decomposer for stubble burning problem- To eliminate the issue of stubble burning, a decomposer with the help of Pusa Institute has been prepared. This solution once sprayed on the crop residue will eliminate the need to burn it. Delhi has been spraying it for free, Punjab and other states can also do the same.

2. Anti-dust campaign- Delhi Government has formed 75 teams that will be surveying the entire city and also impose heavy penalties for those who will be found violating the dust pollution norms.

3. Stopping the garbage burning- The state government has also formed 250 teams to check the problem of garbage burning and fines will also be imposed.

4. Ban on firecrackers for the upcoming festivals

5. Smog Towers in National Capital- The towers installed by the State Government have shown good results so far. The authorities will continue to analyze the results before installing more structures.

6. Monitoring of air pollution hotspots

7. Green War Room has been strengthened and the government has also hired 50 environment engineers.

8. Green Delhi App- The app is being constantly monitored by the State Government. Kejriwal also encouraged the public to use it and lodge complaints of violation.

9. Eco Waste Park- This is the first such park that is being constructed in India and twenty acres of land has been allotted for the project.

10. Vehicular Pollution- Steps are being taken to minimize the traffic jam in order to reduce the pollution caused by cars. The Chief Minister also informed that 64 congestion points have been identified across the National Capital and that steps will be taken to control traffic and pollution.

Pollution in Delhi

In 2020, for the third consecutive year, Delhi was declared to be the most polluted Capital City in the world.

The declaration was made through a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities on the basis of their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2.5) that can enter the organ and can cause lasting damage.

In March 2021, the World Air Quality Report, 2020 by IQAir that was released globally had shown that Delhi recorded an annual average PM 2.5 concentration of 84.1/ugm3. Delhi was ranked the 10th most polluted of the 50 cities.