14 Indian Tiger Reserves receive global CA|TS recognition for good Tiger conservation

To commemorate International Tiger Day, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on July 29, 2021, during a virtual event announced that 14 Tiger reserves in India have received accreditation of the Global Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS).

Yadav further said that India now has 51 Tiger reserves across 18 states. The National Tiger Conservation Authority is planning to give accreditation to three more reserves, he added.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) recognized the ‘BaghRakshaks’ for their efforts for protecting Tigers and forests. The NTCA’s quarterly newsletter STRIPES was also released during the event.

The 14 Tiger reserves which have been accredited are:

•Mudumalai and Anamalai Tiger Reserves, Tamil Nadu

•Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

•Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Kerala

•Sunderbans Tiger Reserve, West Bengal

•Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Uttar Pradesh

•Valmiki Tiger Reserve, Bihar

•Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

•Satpura, Kanha and Panna Tiger Reserves, Madhya Pradesh

•Manas, Kaziranga and Orang Tiger Reserves, Assam

What is Global Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS)?

•Global Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS), launched in 2013 as an accreditation tool by the global coalition of Tiger Range Countries (TRCs), is a set of standards for effective management of target species and assessment of management practices for successful conservation of the target species.

•CA|TS is a set of criteria that sets standards for Tiger sites to help them assess if their management practices will result in successful Tiger conservation.

•It has been put into action across 125 sites in 7 Tiger range countries. India accounts for the highest number of 94 sites, of which assessment for 20 Tiger reserves was concluded in 2021.

Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores-2018 Report

•While stating that conservation of Tigers leads to conservation of forests and the entire ecosystem, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav also launched the ‘Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores-2018’.

•The report stated that during Tiger estimation in 2018 across the country, the leopard population was also recorded within the forests across the country that are inhabited by Tigers.

•The total population of leopards in Tiger inhabited areas in India in 2018 was estimated at 12,852, which is a significant increase from 7,910 in 2014.

Conservation of Tigers, conservation of entire ecosystem – Significance

•Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said that Tiger conservation leads to the conservation of forests. Protecting and preserving the Tiger directly helps in protecting the entire ecosystem, including species, flora, and fauna.

•Development and conservation of Tiger reserves and Tiger corridors are very significant as the environment experts have noted that the condition of several Tiger reserves has deteriorated because of the diversion of land for infrastructure projects.

•Fragmentation of Tiger reserves and Tiger corridors leads them to move beyond the forested areas for prey. This movement increases the human-Tiger conflict.