2021 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out 116 countries – All you need to know

The 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI) ranked India at 101st out of a total of 116 countries. The 2021 GHI report launched on October 14, 2021, stated that India with a score of 27.5 is facing a level of hunger that is serious. The Global Hunger Index released in 2020 ranked India at 94th among 107 countries. India has also been identified among the 31 countries where hunger has been identified as a serious threat. India has also ranked behind Pakistan (92nd rank), Bangladesh (76th rank), and Nepal (76th rank)..

2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI) – Key Points

As per the current projections in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) report launched on October 14, 2021, it is estimated that the 47 countries in the world will be unable to achieve even low hunger by 2030.

Although the GHI scores show that global hunger has declined since 2000, progress has slowed down. The GHI score on the global basis has fallen 4.7 points that is 25.1 to 20.4 points between 2006 and 2012. However, it has fallen just 2.5 points since 2012.

Even after decades of decline, the global prevalence of undernourishment is increasing. This may be an indication of reversals in other measures of hunger.

Countries with extremely alarming and serious levels of hunger

As per the 2021 GHI report, Somalia has the highest level of hunger. With a score of 50.8 points, Somalia is facing extremely alarming levels of hunger.

The other 5 countries with alarming levels of hunger are Yemen, Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, and the Central African Republic. While 31 countries have shown serious levels of hunger, including India.

Indicators used to calculate 2021 Global Hunger Index Global Hunger Index uses four key indicators to measure progress toward Zero Hunger by 2030 at global, national and regional levels. Based on the four key indicators, the GHI assesses the level of hunger in a country on a 100-point scale wherein the score 100 is the worst (extreme hunger) and score 0 is the best (low or no hunger). The GHI score of each country is ascertained by severity, from low to extremely alarming. For the 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI), the four key indicators are: Undernourishment: the share of the population with insufficient caloric intake (data are from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization) Child stunting: the share of children under age five who have low height for their age (data are from UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the Demographic and Health Surveys Program) Child wasting: the share of children under age five who have low weight for their height (data are from UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the Demographic and Health Surveys Program) Child mortality: the mortality rate of children under age five (data are from the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation)

2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI): Country-wise report - India As per the GHI report in 2021, India ranked 101st out of a total of 116 countries. With a score of 27.5, India is facing a serious level of hunger. Only 15 countries ranked worse than India. These countries are Papua New Guinea (102), Afghanistan (103), Nigeria (103), Congo (105), Mozambique (106), Sierra Leone (106), Timor-Leste (108), Haiti (109), Liberia (110), Madagascar (111), Democratic Republic of Congo (112), Chad (113), Central African Republic (114), Yemen (115) and Somalia (116). Progress of India on Global Hunger Index (GHI) India has shown significant progress on the GHI score since 2000. The country has witnessed a decrease in the GHI score of 38.8 points (extreme hunger) in 2000 to 27.5 points (serious hunger) in 2021. However, child nutrition remains an area of concern for India. Performance of India on the scale of four key indicators for 2021 GHI report: Undernourishment: The proportion of the undernourished population in India is now at relatively low levels at 15.3 per cent. It was 15 per cent (2012), 19.6 per cent (2006), and 18.4 per cent (2000). Child stunting: Currently at 34.7 per cent, India has witnessed a decrease in child stunting from 38.7 per cent (2012), 47.8 per cent (2006), and 54.2 per cent (2000). Child wasting: India accounts for 17.3 per cent of child wasting which is the highest rate among all countries on the GHI report. It was 15.1 (2012), 20 per cent (2006), and 17.1 per cent (2000). Child mortality: The proportion of child mortality in India is now at relatively low levels at 3.4 per cent. It was 5.2 per cent (2012), 7.1 per cent (2006), and 9.2 per cent (2000).

What is Global Hunger Index (GHI)?

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool designed to measure and track hunger levels on global, national, and regional levels. The aim of the Global Hunger Index is to raise awareness and act against hunger to reduce hunger around the world.

