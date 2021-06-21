India ranks 120th in Sustainable Development Report 2021

The 6th edition of the Sustainable Development Report (2021) released on June 14, 2021, ranked India at 120th out of 165 countries with a country score of 60.1. Finland topped the rankings with a score of 85.90 followed by Sweden with 85.61 and Denmark with 84.86, Germany at 82.48, and Belgium with 82.19.

The Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) on June 14, 2021, released its annual Sustainable Development Report 2021, which ranked all the UN member states based on their performance against the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The report also comprises data on the International Spillover Index.

India’s spillover score stands at 98.90 out of 100 and spillover rank at 32 out of 165 countries. Every country’s action plan can cause positive or negative effects on other countries’ ability to achieve the SDGs. A country with a higher spillover score indicates that a country causes more positive spillovers and less negative spillovers.

What is Sustainable Development Report?

•The Sustainable Development Report (formerly the SDG Index and Dashboards) is the first study worldwide that assesses each country based on its performance against all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

•All United Nations (UN) member countries had adopted the Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.

Sustainable Development Report 2021: Key takeaways

•The Sustainable Development Report 2021 showcases the SDG Index and Dashboards for all UN member countries. The SDG Index and Dashboards provide the rankings of all UN member countries based on their performance against all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

•Since 2015, it is for the first time, all countries showed a reversal in progress in achieving the SDGs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, low-income developing countries (LIDCs) lack the financial strength to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the pandemic has worsened the challenge.

•East and South Asia have shown progress on the SDGs more than any other region on a regional level.

•Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Ivory Coast are three individual countries that have progressed most on the SDG Index score since 2015.

•Central African Republic, Chad, and South Sudan have ranked the least on SDG.

Sustainable Development Report 2021: International Spillover Index

•The authors of the Sustainable Development Report 2021 have also compiled an International Spillover Index for each member country.

•The International Spillover Index measures spillovers (positive or negative) based on each country’s actions. The Spillover Index is subdivided into four categories that impact the SDGs of countries due to negative spillovers.

Environmental and social spillovers embodied in trade Direct cross-border flows International economic and financial flows Peacekeeping and security spillovers

Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN)

•Since 2012, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) operates under the aegis of the UN Secretary-General. The SDSN prepares technological and global scientific expertise to enable finding solutions for sustainable development, including the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

•For detailed insights, you can download the Sustainable Development Report 2021.