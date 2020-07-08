500-bed COVID facility inaugurated at CWG village

A 500-bed COVID facility was inaugurated at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village in Delhi on July 8, 2020. The inaugurated of the COVID care centre was done by Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwala.

The 500-bed facility will begin operations immediately. The opening of the massive COVID care facility will boost up Delhi's bed capacity as the coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed one lakh.

Delhi's Lt Governor tweeted praising DDMA & ‘Doctors For You’, which is a volunteer group of Doctors NGO for establishing the facility in record 6 days.

Inaugurated 500 bedded CWG Village Covid Care Center with Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal, Dy CM @msisodia & CS.



My appreciation for DDMA & ‘Doctors For You’ (Volunteer group of Doctors NGO) for establishing this centre in record time of 6 days. pic.twitter.com/tVx7jnOEbd — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 8, 2020

The COVID facility was inspected by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 7 who said that it has been set up within just six days. He tweeted saying that 80 doctors and 150 nurses have been deployed at the centre.

पूर्वी दिल्ली में सरकार का 500 बेड का शानदार कोविड अस्पताल केवल 6 दिन में तैयार हो गया है.

कल से इसमें मरीज़ भेजने शुरू हो जाएँगे.

इसमें Doctors for You @DFYIndia की ओर से 80 doctors और 150 nurses तैनात किए गए हैं. @dmeastdelhi की टीम को विशेष बधाई. #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/CRhNNkhOqX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 7, 2020

Significance

The COVID care facility is a state-of-the-art facility, as per East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra. It will have two separate wards for men and women and facilities to house doctors and nurses on duty as well.

Background

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had visited the facility last week to review the preparations. Kejriwal had announced then that the new facility will be attached to the LNJP Hospital.