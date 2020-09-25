51st IFFI to be held from 16th to 24th January 2021 in Goa, postponed amid the pandemic

The 51st annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which was earlier scheduled to start from November 20, 2020, in Goa has now been postponed to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will now take place from January 16th to 24th, 2021 in Goa.

The postponement of the event was followed by the discussion between Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant.

As per the officials, both the authorities have jointly decided to hold the festival on new dates as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols.

51st Edition of the #InternationalFilmFestival of India, #Goa postponed to 16th to 24th January, 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from 20th November to 28th November, 2020 1/2#IFFI #IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/TrUq5NaEHb — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 24, 2020

The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format. All #COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the #InternationalFilmFestival circuit. 2/2 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 24, 2020

The 51st edition of the annual film festival will not be conducted in a virtual and physical format.

During the festival, all the COVID-19 related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the International Film Festival Circuit.

About the International Film Festival in India (IFFI):

IFFI was founded in 1952 and since then it has been one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. The festival is held annually currently in Goa, on the western coast of the country.

It aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world in order to project the excellence of film art which contributes to the understanding and appreciation of the film cultures of different nations in the context of their cultural and social ethos.

The International Film Festival in India has been conducted jointly by the state government of Goa and the Directorate of Film Festivals (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting).