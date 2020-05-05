Aarogya Setu Mitr: New portal launched to offer free online COVID-19 consultation

Aarogya Setu Mitr portal was launched on May 4, 2020 to offer free online Covid-19 related consultation to its users. The new private-public partnership initiative is available on the Aarogaya Setu application.

Aarogya Setu Mitr is a result of a collaboration between Tech Mahindra, Tata Group and Swasth. The portal will offer free online consultation to COVID-19 patients or suspected cases with the data provided by the three private sector firms and government entities.

Objective The Aarogya Setu Mitr portal aims to make the Aarogya Setu app a one-stop solution provider to all queries related to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the portal will be a separate site and will not be able to access the data of the individuals from the Aarogya Setu app.

Aarogya Setu Mitr: Key Features

• Aarogya Setu Mitr will provide free online consultation to those who feel that they have symptoms of COVID-19.

• It will enable its users to doorstep lab tests at market rates and order medicines online. The portal currently offers telemedicine services in two languages -English and Hindi.

• The portal has been developed on the initiative of the offices of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister and NITI Aayog.

• It was created with the voluntary participation from industry coalitions, organisations and startups.

• The app will provide the following key services:

- Free teleconsultations for patients who may have COVID-19-like symptoms

- Doorstep collection of samples for diagnostics

- Medicine delivery at home

- Services of eSanjeevaniOPD, National Teleconsultation Service of Health and Family Welfare

• The Aarogya Setu Mitr app has partnered with Tata Bridgital Health, Tech Mahindra's Connectsense Telehealth, StepOne, and Swasth Foundation to offer the telemedicine service.

• The users of Aarogya Setu Mitr will be available to book lab tests from 1mg, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis, SRL Diagnostics, and Thyrocare.

• They can avail the facility of online delivery of medicines from 1mg, Netmeds, PharmEasy and MedLife.

Background

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT had launched the Aarogya Setu App on April 2, 2020 to people to identify the risk of getting affected by the coronavirus. The app, which tracks the location of the user, will inform the user if he or she comes in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

The applicable became the world’s fastest app to reach 50 million users. It became the world’s highest downloaded in just 13 days.