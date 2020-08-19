ADB approves $1 billion package for Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $1 billion to support the construction of the high-speed, modern Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System. The officials of NCR Transport Corporation, entity executing the project, confirmed the news on August 18, 2020.

The Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) network of 82 kms is the first of the three priority rail corridors in India’s integrated transport network under NCR Regional Plan of 2021.

As per the officials, the rail project report mentioned that about eight lakh passengers will be boarding the high-speed RRTS trains, which will be running at 180 kmph, for the long and short distance commuting every day.

Key Highlights:

• The financing of the RRTS project will be implemented in four tranches between August 2020 and May 2025.

• The Indian government will be providing $1.89 billion and co-financers have been expected to provide $1 billion of the total project, the cost of which is $3.94 billion.

• The project will be financing the construction of station buildings, railway tracks, traction and maintenance facilities, and power supply.

• The 82 km corridor will be connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, Meerut, and Ghaziabad will have a total of 24 stations- 21 in Uttar Pradesh and the rest of it in Delhi.

• The RRTS will be using high technology, advanced signaling systems based on the latest standards. It will also have multimodal hubs to ensure smooth interchange with other transport modes.

• The designs of the stations will consider and feature the needs of the women, elderly, children, and differently-abled.

What can be expected from the RRTS network?

As Delhi accounts for 37% of the population of the NCR, the project aims at improving the regional connectivity and decongest the city by establishing the transit options through the densely populated sections of the NCR by connecting Delhi to Meerut in UP.

The project is also expected to deliver the integrated transformational impacts and a better urban environment with the help of systematic urban and land use planning as well as reduced air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions.

About RRTS Project:

The total cost of the RRTS project is expected to be Rs. 30,274 crores. It will involve loans to the tune of about Rs. 14,000-Rs. 15,000 crores from the external sources while the rest will come from the central and state governments involves (UP and Delhi), apart from this Rs. 270 crores will be from the private sector.

NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has first identified a transport stretch of 17 km in Ghaziabad (Sahibabad to Duhai), the work for which has already started in the first phase. The work has also started for another 33 km from Duhai to Shatabdipuram in Meerut.

The priority section has been scheduled for commissioning in March 2023 while the 82 km corridor from Delhi to Meerut has been expected to be open by March 2025.