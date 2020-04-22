Advisory Council of 15th Finance Commission to convene on April 23-24

The 15th Finance Commission’s Economic Advisory Council would be convening on April 23-24 to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of India’s Gross Domestic Product.

The two-day meeting of the council will be presided over by the Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh. The council will be discussing the possible public expenditure to shore up the economy and the possible assumptions for tax buoyancy and revenue in the current year and next year.

The meeting will be held through a video conference. It will be attended by all the council members and members and senior officials of the Finance Commission. While five members of the advisory council- Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Neelkanth Mishra, Dr. Omkar Goswami, Dr. Sajjid Z Chinoy and Dr. Prachi Mishra will attend on April 23, the remaining members will be attending on April 24.

Economic Advisory Council’s Meeting: Key Agenda

1. Implications of the Coronavirus pandemic on India’s GDP growth in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and uncertainty about macro variables over time.

2. What should be the public expenditure fillip to shore up the economy?

3. Possible assumptions for tax buoyancy and revenue in the current year and next year.

Advisory council The economic advisory council was set up by the 15th finance commission in April 2018 to advise it on all matters related to its terms of reference. The council is also required to assist in the preparation of any paper or research study that would enhance the Commission's understanding on the issue contained in its ToR. Composition of the Council Krishnamurthy Subramanian: Chief Economic Adviser of Indian Government

Arvind Virmani: Former Chief Economic Adviser, President of Forum for Strategic Initiatives Sanjeev Gupta: Former Deputy Director in IMF Sajjid Chinoy: JP Morgan Chief India economist Neelkanth Mishra: MD, India economist and strategist at Credit Suisse Surjit Bhattal: Oxus Research and Investments Chairman, part-time member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Pinaki Chakraborty: Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy

Background

India’s growth forecast has been cut majorly over in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting nation-wide lockdown. The International Monetary Fund reduced India's GDP growth projection to 1.9 percent in 2020 from 5.8 percent estimated in January 2020. The IMF has predicted the global economy to hit its worst recession since the Great Depression in 1930 due to the health crisis.

World Bank has also forecasted India’s GDP growth to be between 1.5 to 2.8 percent in 2020-21, the worst growth rate since 1991 liberalisation. The Indian economy is estimated to have grown by 5 percent in the 2019-2020 fiscal.