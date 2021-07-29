Alaska Earthquake: Parts of Alaska under Tsunami warning after 8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes

Alaskan Earthquake: An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan Peninsula on July 28, 2021. As per the United States Geological Survey, it has prompted a Tsunami warning in parts of Alaska.

The earthquake struck at 10.15 pm on July 28 and hit 96 miles southeast of the town of Perryville. It is a small village about 500 miles from Anchorage, the biggest city in Alaska.

A Tsunami alert for South Alaska and the Alaskan Peninsula was immediately issued by the US Government's National Tsunami Warning Center.

Five aftershocks were recorded in Alaska within 90 minutes of the earthquake. The largest was with a magnitude of 6.2.

Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit 91 km east-southeast of Perryville in Alaska: US National Tsunami Warning Center pic.twitter.com/riOBlJ2pQj — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

The Center initially warned of hazardous waves, however, about two hours later, it gave an update that the forecast maximum height of any Tsunami will be less than 1 foot (30 centimeters) above tide levels.

The sirens of Tsunami warnings were also broadcast across Kodiak. An island with a population of about 6,000 people, along Alaska's coastline. The Center had said that any potential tsunami will hit Kodiak at about 11.55 pm.

Initially, the tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii meaning that the residents were required to stay away from the beaches, however, the watch was lifted about two hours later.

Alaska earthquake: History

• In March 1964, Alaska was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake, which was the strongest ever recorded in North America.

• It had devastated Anchorage and had unleashed a Tsunami that had slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US West Coast. More than 250 people were killed by the tsunami and the quake.

• A 7.5 magnitude earthquake had also caused the tsunami waves on the Southern Coast in Alaska in October 2020, however, no casualties were reported.