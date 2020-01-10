Amma Vodi scheme: Beneficiaries, eligibility, conditions and all you need to know!

Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the flagship ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to support lakhs of below poverty line mothers or guardians to educate their children.

Under the Rs 6318 crore scheme, the state will provide direct financial assistance worth Rs 15000 annually to poor and financially weak mothers or guardians, to support them in educating their children. The amount will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in January every year.

The government has already implemented the scheme by crediting the annual financial assistance worth Rs 15000 to the beneficiary mothers/ guardians for the year 2020.

Amma vodi scheme beneficiaries

The state government has credited the annual financial assistance under the Amma Vodi scheme for the year 2020 into the accounts of 43 lakh poor and needy mothers/ guardians, which is expected to benefit around 82 lakh children in the state.

Amma vodi scheme conditions

• The monetary assistance worth Rs 15000 each will be credited by the state government directly into the accounts of the beneficiary mothers/ guardians in January every year.

• The assistance will be transferred into the beneficiary accounts every year until the children pass out of school.

• All below poverty line mothers/ guardians in the state with school-going children, studying in class 1-12 in either private, government, aided or unaided schools will be eligible for the financial assistance.

• The state government released Rs 6,318 crore this year to benefit 43 lakh mothers.

Significance

The Amma Vodi scheme is the first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, which is aimed at bringing significant changes in the education system of Andhra Pradesh.

Background

The Andhra Pradesh government has also planned to revamp the infrastructure in the state’s educational institutions and has allocated budget worth of Rs 14,000 crore to enable the same.

The state will take up modernisation works in a phased manner in 45,000 government schools, 471 Junior colleges, 148 degree colleges and hostels.

The state has also decided to use English as a medium of instruction from class 1 to class 6 in all government schools from this academic year. In 4 years, the state will also direct class 10 board education to be taken in English medium.