Annual Durga puja carnival cancelled in West Bengal, Check all guidelines for Durga Puja

The West Bengal state government has decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival for the second year in a row. The government urged the people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

The Annual Durga puja carnival involves the display of top pandal themes before idol immersion. The puja was cancelled for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state in a recent order made the wearing of masks and carrying of hand sanitizers mandatory for all people attending the puja. The state has also banned cultural programmes near the pandal.

West Bengal Guidelines for Durga Puja

•The state has disallowed immersion carnival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, to follow the social distancing protocol.

•The state in its 11-point order has also disallowed melas, carnivals near puja pandals.

•The state government has also asked the organisers to keep pandals open from all sides.

•All pandals should have adequate space and arrangements to ensure physical distancing, read the state order.

•The state has also ordered for separate entry and exit arrangements at the pandals along with floor marking and other signages.

•People to be encouraged to offer prayers with flowers brought from their own homes to avoid congestion at the pandals.

•The prayers, prasad distribution and sindoor khela will have to be organised by puja committee in a planned manner and in smaller groups.

•Besides this, the puja organisers have also been ordered to keep inaugurations and award-distribution programmes "low key".

•The state has urged virtual judging of the pandals or the physical visits to be made during the lean hours, between 10 am and 3 pm.

•The state has also asked the organisers to make arrangements in advance to facilitate visits to pandal premises from Tritiya , the third day of the 10-day festival to catch a glimpse of the goddess.

Background

The Calcutta High Court has barred entry of people inside pandals similar to last year. The state government has offered a slew of concessions to the organisers. The state will provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each puja committee to help them make the required arrangements amid the pandemic. The state has sanctioned a total sum of Rs 201 crore for the purpose.

