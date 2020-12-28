Anti-Conversion Law: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 against forced conversions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has given its approval to the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 against the forced conversions. This new law introduces strict punishment against the forced religious conversions including imprisonment and a fine.

The Bill will now be placed in the MP State Assembly for its final passage. Once passed by the state assembly, the Bill will replace the MP Religious Freedom Act, 1968, which is also known as MP Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 1968.

Provisions of MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020

Have a look at the provisions of this proposed legislation:

- Forced religious conversion of a minor, a woman or a person belonging to SC/ST category would invite a jail term of up to 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000 under the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020.

- The forced religious conversion of any person will draw jail term of 1-5 years and a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.

- Mass forced conversion will invite 5 to 10 years of jail term and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

- Under this 'Love Jihad' law, any marriage done with an intention of converting a person will be considered as null and void. The family court will be empowered to annul such marriages. Also in such cases, the alimony would be granted as per Section 125 of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).

- Those who want to convert need to apply before the district administration, at least two months in advance. Otherwise, it will attract 3 to 5 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 50,000.

- Individuals involved in converting others by misleading, intimidating or threatening them or through marriage will be prosecuted.

- The complaint against any such unlawful religions conversion can be filed by blood relatives including parents of victims.

- The re-conversion to the ancestral religion will not be regarded as any type of conversion. The re-conversion will be considered as a realisation of one's mistake rather than a crime. The ancestral religion is defined as the religion of the father of a person during his birth.

Significance of this 'Love Jihad' Law

The proposed law aims to regulate the interfaith marriages in Madhya Pradesh. As per the law, forcing any women to undergo religious conversion would attract sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a minimum fine of Rs 50,000.

With this legislation, no one will be able to convert anyone directly or indirectly through marriage or by any other means in Madhya Pradesh.

What led to the introduction of this Bill?

While introducing the Bill, the state government argued that the 1968 legislation is old and outdated one. The 1968 Act is being reworked after considering the forced conversions in the state in past 50 years.

The MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, which replaces the Act, includes improved definitions, stringent punishments and higher penalties against the forced religious conversions, particularly, on the pretext of marriage.