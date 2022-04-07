AP Cabinet Ministers List 2022: AP CM likely to reshuffle cabinet, 19 Cabinet Ministers to be dropped

AP Cabinet Ministers List 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to reshuffle his state cabinet and as many as 19 Ministers are likely to be dropped. This comes ahead of the 2024 AP Assembly Elections.

The new AP Cabinet Ministers are likely to be sworn in on April 9, 2022. Only four among the incumbent AP Cabinet Ministers are likely to be retained. The Andhra Pradesh CM will hand over the final list of the 19 Ministers who will be dropped from the cabinet to AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran before April 9.

The current Andhra Pradesh Cabinet includes 25 Ministers including CM Reddy and five deputy CMs. The Andhra Pradesh CM is likely to induct five new Deputy Chief Ministers to strike a caste balance in the state. The AP IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had tragically passed away recently and his portfolios including the IT department were allocated to other Ministers.

During the 2020 AP Cabinet reshuffle, two former ministers were changed as they were elected to Rajya Sabha and their portfolios were also given to others.

AP Cabinet Ministers List Latest: Check Complete List of AP Cabinet Ministers and their Portfolios

Name Portfolio Constituency YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister

General Administration,

Law & Order

Other non allocated portfolios Pulivendla Deputy CMs Dharmana Krishna Das

(Deputy CM) Revenue, Stamps & Registration. Narasannapeta K.Narayana Swamy (Deputy CM) Excise,

Commercial Taxes Gangadhara Nellore Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Deputy CM) Health,

Family Welfare

Medical Education Eluru Pushpasreevani Pamula

(Deputy CM) Tribal Welfare Kurupam Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari

(Deputy CM) Minority Welfare Kadapa Cabinet Ministers Dr Seediri Appalaraju Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries

IT, Industries

Skill Development Palasa Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna B.C. Welfare Ramachandrapuram Botsa Satyananarayana Municipal Administration & Urban Development Cheepurupalli Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Tourism,

Culture & Youth Advancement Bhimli Kurasala Kannababu Agriculture & Cooperation

Marketing

Food Processing

General Administration Kakinada Rural Viswarupu Pinipe Social Welfare Amalapuram Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju Housing Achanta Taneti Vanita Women & Child Welfare Kovvur Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Gudivada Perni Venkataramaiah Transport, I&PR Machilipatnam Vellam Palli Srinivasa Rao Endowments Vijaywada West Mekathoti Sucharitha Home & Disaster Management Prathipadu Balineni Srinivas Reddy Energy,

Forest,

Environment, Science & Technology Ongole Audimulapu Suresh Education

Law & Justice Yerragondapalem Anil Kumar Poluboina Irrigation (Water Resources) Nellore City Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy Panchayat Raj & Rural Development,

Mines & Geology Punganur Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Finance & Planning, Legislative Affairs

Public Enterprise

NRI empowerment Dhone Gummanur Jayaram Labour,

Employment,

Training, Factories Alur Malagundla Sankaranarayana Roads & Buildings Penukonda

Background

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in 2024. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated that he would reorganize the cabinet midway during his term. The AP Cabinet reshuffle was scheduled to take place in December 2021 but got postponed due to COVID-19. Reddy had indicated last month that the cabinet reorganization will take place after Ugadi on April 2nd.