AP Cabinet Ministers List 2022: AP CM likely to reshuffle cabinet, 19 Cabinet Ministers to be dropped

AP Cabinet Reshuffle 2022: The new AP Cabinet Ministers are likely to be sworn in on April 9, only four among the incumbent AP Cabinet Ministers are likely to be retained. 

Created On: Apr 7, 2022 16:45 IST
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to reshuffle cabinet
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to reshuffle cabinet

AP Cabinet Ministers List 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to reshuffle his state cabinet and as many as 19 Ministers are likely to be dropped. This comes ahead of the 2024 AP Assembly Elections.  

The new AP Cabinet Ministers are likely to be sworn in on April 9, 2022. Only four among the incumbent AP Cabinet Ministers are likely to be retained. The Andhra Pradesh CM will hand over the final list of the 19 Ministers who will be dropped from the cabinet to AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran before April 9.

The current Andhra Pradesh Cabinet includes 25 Ministers including CM Reddy and five deputy CMs. The Andhra Pradesh CM is likely to induct five new Deputy Chief Ministers to strike a caste balance in the state. The AP IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had tragically passed away recently and his portfolios including the IT department were allocated to other Ministers. 

During the 2020 AP Cabinet reshuffle, two former ministers were changed as they were elected to Rajya Sabha and their portfolios were also given to others. 

AP Cabinet Ministers List Latest: Check Complete List of AP Cabinet Ministers and their Portfolios

Name

Portfolio

Constituency
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister
General Administration,
Law & Order
Other non allocated portfolios		 Pulivendla
Deputy CMs
Dharmana Krishna Das
(Deputy CM)		 Revenue, Stamps & Registration. Narasannapeta
K.Narayana Swamy (Deputy CM) Excise,
Commercial Taxes		 Gangadhara Nellore
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Deputy CM) Health,
Family Welfare
Medical Education		 Eluru
Pushpasreevani Pamula
(Deputy CM)		 Tribal Welfare Kurupam
Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari
(Deputy CM)		 Minority Welfare Kadapa
Cabinet Ministers
Dr Seediri Appalaraju Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries
IT, Industries
Skill Development		 Palasa
Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna B.C. Welfare Ramachandrapuram
Botsa Satyananarayana Municipal Administration & Urban Development Cheepurupalli
Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Tourism,
Culture & Youth Advancement		 Bhimli
Kurasala Kannababu Agriculture & Cooperation
Marketing
Food Processing
General Administration		 Kakinada Rural
Viswarupu Pinipe Social Welfare Amalapuram
Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju Housing Achanta
Taneti Vanita Women & Child Welfare Kovvur
Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Gudivada
Perni Venkataramaiah Transport, I&PR Machilipatnam
Vellam Palli Srinivasa Rao Endowments Vijaywada West
Mekathoti Sucharitha Home & Disaster Management Prathipadu
Balineni Srinivas Reddy Energy,
Forest,
Environment, Science & Technology		 Ongole
Audimulapu Suresh Education
Law & Justice		 Yerragondapalem
Anil Kumar Poluboina Irrigation (Water Resources) Nellore City
Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy Panchayat Raj & Rural Development,
Mines & Geology		 Punganur
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Finance & Planning, Legislative Affairs
Public Enterprise
NRI empowerment		 Dhone
Gummanur Jayaram Labour,
Employment,
Training, Factories		 Alur
Malagundla Sankaranarayana Roads & Buildings Penukonda

Background

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in 2024. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated that he would reorganize the cabinet midway during his term. The AP Cabinet reshuffle was scheduled to take place in December 2021 but got postponed due to COVID-19. Reddy had indicated last month that the cabinet reorganization will take place after Ugadi on April 2nd.

