ARMY-2021: DRDO to showcase India’s Defence technology in Moscow – All you need to know

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is participating in the International Military-Technical Forum ‘ARMY-2021’ at Kubinka, Moscow, from August 22 to 28, 2021.

At the forum ARMY-2021, DRDO will showcase its indigenously built fighter aircraft LCA Tejas, Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK1A), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles among other products at the India Pavillion during the event.

Dr NK Arya, Director, Directorate of Public Interface (DPI), DRDO said, “India has a huge potential in terms of export of Defence systems.”

What is ARMY-2021?

•The International Military-Technical Forum ‘ARMY-2021’ is organized by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation that offers the opportunity for exhibition and demonstration of military equipment.

•ARMY-2021 is the 7th International Military-Technical Forum that will be held from August 22 to 28, 2021, at Kubinka, Moscow.

•The Forum ARMY-2021 is a platform for India to showcase its state-of-art Defence technology by DRDO at India Pavilion during the event.

ARMY-2021: Aim of DRDO

•Dr NK Arya, Director, Directorate of Public Interface (DPI), DRDO stated that following explaining the aim of DRDO at the ARMY-2021:

•Defence exports from India have a huge potential to grow further. DRDO has been developing most of the indigenous Defence systems in India and it is imperative that it should showcase to the world.

•DRDO has been developing several indigenous advanced Defence technologies and systems such as missiles, multi-barrel rocket launchers, light combat aircraft, missile-based Air Defence systems, main battle tanks, life science, and naval systems-related products.

•The participation of DRDO at ARMY 2021 will further create the awareness that India is capable of exporting state-of-the-art Defence technology.

ARMY-2021: Defence technology for export at India Pavilion

•DRDO will be showcasing advanced Defence technologies and systems along with the Indian Defence Industries namely Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Ordnance Factories, and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) at India Pavilion in the ARMY-2021.

•Eleven products by DRDO which can be exported will be on display at Indian Pavilion: