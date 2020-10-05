Around 40 to 50 crore doses of COVID-19 expected to be ready by July 2021: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has informed that around 40 to 50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be ready by July 2021 for the immunization against Coronavirus.

The Union Minister further mentioned that approximately 20 to 25 crore people comprising the high priority group, which is likely to include children, elderly, professionals with high exposure risk, people with co-morbidities among others will be covered under the first phase of the immunization programme.

#SundaySamvaad



States given time upto end-Oct to submit lists of priority population groups for receiving #COVID19 vaccine, where priority shall be given to health workers.



We expect to receive & utilise 400-500 million doses & cover approx 20-25 crore people by July 2021. pic.twitter.com/po5Q4YyyDR — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 4, 2020

India tackling the COVID-19 pandemic:

Dr. Harsh Vardhan during the weekly address Sunday Samvaad informed that the country’s way forward in tackling the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He further added that the states and the Union Territories have been given time up to the end of this month to submit the lists of the priority population groups for receiving the Coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Minister on the questions over COVID-19 related issues said that the Indian government has formed the high-level committees under the Health Ministry to understand the timeline of availability of the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in phase-3 trials in the country.

Supply and storage of COVID-19 vaccine:

While commenting on the status of the availability and supply of the Coronavirus vaccine, the health minister informed that the central government is also in discussion with the vaccine manufacturing companies to work out on the swift supply mechanism as well as vaccine storage facilities.

While referring to COVID-19 as a global challenge, he called for the concerted efforts to find the global solution to end the pandemic. The minister also urged everyone to strictly adhere to the guidelines and precautions as advised by the Health Ministry from time to time.