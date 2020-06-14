Asian Championship gold winner Gomathi Marimuthu stripped off medal, banned for 4 years for doping

Indian runner Gomathi Marimuthu was banned from the sport for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on June 12, 2020 for doping. Marimuthu was also stripped off her 2019 Asian Championships gold medal.

The Athletics Integrity Unit informed that Gomathi Marimuthu will be banned from the sport until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.

The 31-year-old had tested positive for anabolic steroid nandrolone at the 2019 Asian championships in April.

Key Highlights

•The AIU’s announcement came after her 'B' sample also returned positive for nandrolone. The test followed three more positive tests from samples taken in India in the previous month. Those test results were confirmed after she had won the Asian title.

•Gomathi had won gold in 800m race at the 2019 Asian Championships by clocking her personal best time of 2 minutes 02.70 second.

•With the win, Gomathi had become the Indian to clinch gold in women's 800m event in the competition.

•She had defeated the likes of Asian Games champion Wang Chunyu from China and former two-time Asiad winner Margarita Mukasheva from Kazakhstan.

•With AIU’s current announcement, all Gomathi's competition results between March 18 and May 17, 2019, stand annulled. All the medals,, titles, prizes, ranking points and appearance money won by the athlete during the period will have to be forfeited.

•Gomathi can appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

About Gomathi Marimuthu

Gomathi Marimuthu is an Indian Track and field runner, who hails from Tamil Nadu state. She had won the first gold for India in the women's 800 m race at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships held in Doha, Qatar.