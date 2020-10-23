Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Know what are tensions between Northeast states-Explained

Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute recently came into the limelight following a violent clash between the residents of these two states in the border area. The recent clash occurred on October 17, 2020 when the residents of Lailapur village in Cachar district of Assam collided with the locals of Kolasib district of Mizoram. Earlier on October 9, a similar kind of clash took place at the border area between Karimganj district of Assam and Mamit district of Mizoram.

The Assam-Mizoram Border conflict is not a new one; the dispute has persisted for long. Both the states share a 164.6 km inter-state border. Three Assam districts, namely, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj share their border with three Mizoram districts including Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl.

What led to the recent clashes at Assam-Mizoram Border?

As per the sources, a few volunteers of Mizoram had put checkposts on the Assamese side of the border, allegedly in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. These Mizo volunteers claim that the majority of people living along the border are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. It was also reported that Assam forest officials were not permitted to cross the checkpost. This situation aggravated the people of both the sides and further led to the clashes.

Origin of Border Dispute between Assam & Mizoram

Located on southern side of Northeast India, Mizoram was previously known as Lushai Hills and was a part of undivided Assam. Mizoram shares its borders with three northeast states of Assam, Manipur and Tripura. The state also shares a 722 km long border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. The NH-306 (earlier NH-54) links Mizoram with India through Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

The border issue between Assam and Mizoram dates back to 1875 notification (Inner Line Regulation-ILR) that separated Lushai Hills (then Mizoram) from the plains of Cachar (Assam) and to 1933 when a boundary between Lushai Hills and Cachar was demarcated. The Mizo lawmakers claim that when this boundary demarcation was done, they were not consulted.

This border dispute continued till the formation of Mizoram in 1972 as a Union Territory when it got separated from Assam and as a state in 1987. Mizoram acquired statehood following the signing of Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986, which ended the 20 year-old rebellion of the Mizos. However, following the separation, the hidden border issues turned into border disputes.

What often leads to clash between both the sides over border issue?

The border between Mizoram and Assam is an imaginary line that changes with the naturally occurring obstacles of rivers, hills, valleys and forests. People of Assam and Mizoram have attributed the border conflicts to the differences over this not-so-clear boundary. People living in the border areas often cross over to the other side as they are not fully aware of the border demarcation.